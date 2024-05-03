Ukraine preparing security agreements with seven more countries, Zelenskyy says

In his recent address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's plans to sign security agreements with seven more countries.

Zelenskyy says that Ukraine needs the results in May and June.

We are preparing seven more new security documents for our country — bilateral security agreements. In particular, the security agreement with the United States... Arms, finance, political engagement — [I] worked with the team on the specific details of these documents, and for some of them there is already a preliminary text of the agreements. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the president, each of the agreements will support Ukraine both this year and in the following years — "security architecture for the time before joining NATO."

We fill the draft agreements with stronger opportunities for Ukraine and for our common security with our partners. It is clear that special priority is given to everything that will provide greater protection against Russian terror. Share

Signing of security agreements between Ukraine and other states

Ukraine has already signed a number of similar agreements:

January 12, 2024 — with Great Britain.

February 16 — with Germany and France.

February 23 — with Denmark.

February 24 — with Italy and Canada.

April 3 — with Finland.

April 11 — with Latvia.

We will remind that in March 2023, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would like to receive strategic security guarantees until it can become a member of NATO.