Ukraine preparing security agreements with seven more countries, Zelenskyy says

In his recent address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's plans to sign security agreements with seven more countries.
Zelenskyy spoke about plans for security agreements
Zelenskyy says that Ukraine needs the results in May and June.
According to the president, each of the agreements will support Ukraine both this year and in the following years — "security architecture for the time before joining NATO."
Signing of security agreements between Ukraine and other states
Ukraine has already signed a number of similar agreements:
January 12, 2024 — with Great Britain.
February 16 — with Germany and France.
February 23 — with Denmark.
February 24 — with Italy and Canada.
April 3 — with Finland.
April 11 — with Latvia.
We will remind that in March 2023, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would like to receive strategic security guarantees until it can become a member of NATO.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-