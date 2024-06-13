Kyiv and Washington will sign a bilateral security agreement on June 13 on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy. As CNN has learned, it will not involve ratification.

What is currently known about the Ukraine-US security agreement?

CNN, regarding its insiders, claims that within the framework of this agreement, the United States will be obliged for 10 years:

to continue the training of the Ukrainian armed forces,

expand cooperation in the production of weapons and military equipment,

continue to provide military aid,

strengthen the exchange of intelligence.

In addition, it is indicated that official Washington promises to hold consultations with Ukraine immediately after a possible new attack by Russia to discuss a plan of action.

Despite this, the countries will not agree on mutual defence like NATO's collective security.

Moreover, the agreement does not indicate specific monetary obligations to support Ukraine's defense.

At the same time, an addendum to the agreement will outline how the Joe Biden administration plans to work with the US Congress on fulfilling security commitments, including long-term funding to support Ukraine's defense, CNN writes. Share

According to anonymous sources, the security agreement between Kyiv and Washington will be a so-called executive agreement that does not require ratification and "is not binding on any future president."

Blinken disclosed the details of US-Ukraine security agreement

As the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, recently stated, the future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will provide military assistance in various areas and help it move closer to NATO membership.

Under our ten-year agreement, the United States will support Ukraine's defence and security in several critical areas—from aviation to air defence, drones to demining. Anthony Blinken US State Department chief

In addition, the American diplomat hinted at the mechanism of consultations in the event of an attack prescribed in the agreement: