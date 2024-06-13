Kyiv and Washington will sign a bilateral security agreement on June 13 on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy. As CNN has learned, it will not involve ratification.
Points of attention
- The security agreement between Ukraine and the USA provides long-term cooperation in training, arms production and military assistance.
- The agreements do not include mutual defence at the NATO level or monetary obligations to support Ukraine's defence.
- The agreement provides for consultations in the event of a possible new Russian attack on Ukraine.
- Bilinken emphasised that the agreement will expand military aid and simplify Ukraine's path to NATO.
What is currently known about the Ukraine-US security agreement?
CNN, regarding its insiders, claims that within the framework of this agreement, the United States will be obliged for 10 years:
to continue the training of the Ukrainian armed forces,
expand cooperation in the production of weapons and military equipment,
continue to provide military aid,
strengthen the exchange of intelligence.
In addition, it is indicated that official Washington promises to hold consultations with Ukraine immediately after a possible new attack by Russia to discuss a plan of action.
Despite this, the countries will not agree on mutual defence like NATO's collective security.
Moreover, the agreement does not indicate specific monetary obligations to support Ukraine's defense.
According to anonymous sources, the security agreement between Kyiv and Washington will be a so-called executive agreement that does not require ratification and "is not binding on any future president."
Blinken disclosed the details of US-Ukraine security agreement
As the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, recently stated, the future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will provide military assistance in various areas and help it move closer to NATO membership.
In addition, the American diplomat hinted at the mechanism of consultations in the event of an attack prescribed in the agreement:
