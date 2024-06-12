Ukraine to receive another Patriot system from US

The US will send the Patriot system to Ukraine

The decision was made in response to Kyiv's calls to strengthen air defence. The country is fighting intense Russian offensives northeast of the Kharkiv region.

Two American officials confirmed information about the transfer of anti-aircraft missiles on condition of anonymity. According to them, US President Joe Biden approved this move.

This will be the second Patriot system that the US will transfer to Ukraine. However, the exact number of missiles in this system has not been announced.

Ukraine will receive 100 Patriot missiles from Germany and its allies

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced this on June 11 during a visit to the 21st Missile Group of the German Air Defence Forces.

The chief of the German Ministry of Defence noted that he recently visited Odesa, where he saw the consequences of Russian troops' strikes on the city, and also announced the allocation of a new package of military aid.

And especially after seeing how critical air defences are to Ukraine's survival, today I am pleased to announce the delivery of a significant number of interceptors for the Patriot — one hundred. Boris Pistorius German MOD chief

According to him, it is about 100 missiles, which are transferred as part of the German initiative of immediate action on air defense together with Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway.