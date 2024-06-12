Ukraine to receive another Patriot system from US

The United States will transfer another Patriot missile system to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine will receive a second Patriot system from the US to strengthen its air defence.
- Germany and other allies will give Ukraine 100 missiles for the Patriot system, which will allow better protection of infrastructure facilities and the lives of the population.
- The supply of missiles is carried out as part of the German initiative of immediate action to support Ukraine's air defence, together with Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.
- The German Minister of Defence emphasised the importance of air defence for Ukraine's survival and noted the gradual delivery of missiles for the Patriot system.
- Aid in the form of air defence missiles will increase the defence capability of Ukrainian troops and help protect the country from the aggressor.
The US will send the Patriot system to Ukraine
The decision was made in response to Kyiv's calls to strengthen air defence. The country is fighting intense Russian offensives northeast of the Kharkiv region.
Two American officials confirmed information about the transfer of anti-aircraft missiles on condition of anonymity. According to them, US President Joe Biden approved this move.
This will be the second Patriot system that the US will transfer to Ukraine. However, the exact number of missiles in this system has not been announced.
Ukraine will receive 100 Patriot missiles from Germany and its allies
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced this on June 11 during a visit to the 21st Missile Group of the German Air Defence Forces.
The chief of the German Ministry of Defence noted that he recently visited Odesa, where he saw the consequences of Russian troops' strikes on the city, and also announced the allocation of a new package of military aid.
According to him, it is about 100 missiles, which are transferred as part of the German initiative of immediate action on air defense together with Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway.
At the same time, as Pistorius specified, 32 guided missiles have already been delivered to Ukraine over the past few days. Another 68 rockets will arrive in the coming weeks. The Minister of Defence of Germany noted that these missiles would help the Ukrainian forces protect infrastructure facilities and lives.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-