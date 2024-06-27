Zelenskyy announces signing of three new security agreements

On June 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Brussels. He will sign three more bilateral security agreements.
- The agreements provide for the provision of humanitarian, financial and military support to Ukraine.
- Each of the agreements has a validity period of 10 years and common features.
- The commitments of the European Union and the member states will confirm the broad support of Ukraine.
- The signing of the agreements is an important step in supporting the country on the way to integration into the European Union.
Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels to sign three security agreements
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Ukraine officially started negotiations on membership in the European Union the other day.
On June 27, during a visit to Brussels, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in a meeting of the European Council and thank the leaders of the bloc's member countries for supporting the country on its path to integration.
In particular, during the visit, Zelenskyy:
will meet with the leaders of the EU and member states and conduct bilateral negotiations;
will sign three security agreements, one of which is with the EU;
What preceded it
The day before, the mass media reported that the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union should be signed on June 27 during the leaders' summit.
The EU summit is being held in Brussels on June 27-28.
The EU Council approved the text of Ukraine's security agreement with the European Union on June 25.
Last week, the President's Office announced that Ukraine and the European Union have held the final negotiations on a bilateral security document and will sign the agreement shortly.
Each of the agreements has common features, and their validity period is 10 years. In general, security guarantees provide Ukraine with support in a number of areas, including humanitarian, financial and military. At the same time, the partner countries also provide individual commitments in the calculation of economic, defence, etc. opportunities.
