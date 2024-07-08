Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw: first details
Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw: first details

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Today, July 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw. After Poland, the Ukrainian leader will go to the NATO summit in Washington.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy will visit Warsaw before participating in the NATO summit in the United States
  • A discussion of gratitude to Poland for support, the situation at the front and the plans of the Ukrainian army is expected
  • Ukraine and Poland plan to coordinate their positions before the NATO summit
  • The signing of the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland is on the agenda
  • Security agreements with media in Washington and discussion of allies' support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw

The President of Ukraine is expected to thank Polish politicians for Poland's strong support over the years.

Secondly, the Ukrainian leader will inform Donald Tusk and Andrzej Duda about the situation at the front and explain the Ukrainian army's plans.

Thirdly, Warsaw and Kyiv should agree on their positions on the eve of tomorrow's NATO summit in Washington.

It is likely that the leaders of the countries will sign an agreement on long-term cooperation in the field of security.

Andrzej Duda is flying to the American capital with Minister of National Defence Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamis and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslav Sikorski. Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be there.

The Ukrainian president last visited Poland on an official visit in early April. Then he met, in particular, with President Andrzej Duda.

The President's Office's Telegram channel confirmed that Zelenskyy has arrived in Warsaw, where he will meet with Tusk.

Negotiations are planned for the continuation of defense cooperation, support for Ukraine on the way to European integration, and anticipation of the NATO summit to be held in Washington. They will also discuss Poland's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, the development of trade and humanitarian cooperation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk will sign the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, and will also talk to media representatives, the message states.

NATO summit in Washington

The NATO summit, which will last several days from July 9 to 11, will be held in Washington on the 75th anniversary of the alliance's creation.

Last week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a security agreement in Brussels. He struck a deal with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, the head of the European Council. The agreement provides for the European Union's obligation to provide the necessary political, humanitarian, military, financial, economic, and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long and as intensively as necessary.

Similar agreements are designed to guarantee Ukraine's support from Western allies. The USA, Japan, and some EU countries are among the 17 countries that have signed similar agreements with Kyiv.

