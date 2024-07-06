Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 600 glide bombs and almost 40 missiles this week

During this week, the Russian military launched more than 600 guided aerial bombs and almost 40 missiles of various types towards the territory of Ukraine.

Russia continuously attacks Ukraine

Our people are continuously suffering from Russian terror. This week alone, Russia used more than 600 guided aerial bombs, more than 60 "shaheed" and almost 40 missiles of various types. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has further strengthened its air defense this week.

Thank you Germany and the United States! Ukrainian Patriots will show themselves even better in defense against Russian terror, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

At the same time, the president noted that in order to protect all Ukrainian cities and villages, "to really overcome Russian terror", more specific decisions are needed.

And next week, we will work with our partners for exactly such solutions - we are already preparing them, - noted the President of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones on July 6

According to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of July 6, the enemy attacked with 27 Shahed-131/136 type strike UAVs from Crimea and Kursk Oblast (RF).

Enemy drones were shot down on the territory of 12 oblasts of Ukraine.

This night, the defenders of the sky managed to hit 24 "shaheds" in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions, the report says.

To protect Ukrainian territory from Russian drones, the following were involved: