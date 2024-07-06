Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 600 glide bombs and almost 40 missiles this week

During this week, the Russian military launched more than 600 guided aerial bombs and almost 40 missiles of various types towards the territory of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- On July 6, Ukraine was attacked by Russian drones, which provoked the involvement of defense units and air defense systems.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian air defense has been strengthened thanks to cooperation with Germany and the USA.
- The President emphasized the need for more specific solutions to protect every town and village from Russian terror.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled drone attacks and destroyed 24 "shahedis" in 12 regions of the country.
Russia continuously attacks Ukraine
At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has further strengthened its air defense this week.
At the same time, the president noted that in order to protect all Ukrainian cities and villages, "to really overcome Russian terror", more specific decisions are needed.
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones on July 6
According to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of July 6, the enemy attacked with 27 Shahed-131/136 type strike UAVs from Crimea and Kursk Oblast (RF).
Enemy drones were shot down on the territory of 12 oblasts of Ukraine.
To protect Ukrainian territory from Russian drones, the following were involved:
mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force
Air defense of the Ground Forces
electronic warfare units
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-