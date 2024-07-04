Watch: Zelenskyy convinced it is possible to force Russia to end war against Ukraine in 2024

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is convinced that this year it will be possible to force Russia to end the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine discusses the possibilities of ending the war this year and points to the involvement of the joint power of citizens.
- Zelenskyy proposed a single format for negotiations with Putin, similar to the agreement on the grain corridor, as a real possibility of resolving the war.
- The President also emphasised the importance of support for Ukraine from the international community, and especially from the United States.
How to force Russia to end the war already this year
The president also expressed his vision under which conditions aid to Ukraine will not be reduced.
Zelenskyy named the only possible format of negotiations with Putin
When asked by journalists whether there could be circumstances for Ukraine to hold talks with Putin, Zelenskyy named only one option — a document similar to the grain corridor agreement.
According to him, the same model can be used in territorial integrity, energy and shipping, when countries from different continents are preparing solutions for this or that crisis. And then this document, if it suits Ukraine, should also deal with representatives of the Russian Federation.
