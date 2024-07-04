Watch: Zelenskyy convinced it is possible to force Russia to end war against Ukraine in 2024

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is convinced that this year it will be possible to force Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

How to force Russia to end the war already this year

We talk about the future, next year, etc. — we can all demonstrate that we are strong. We can all force Russia to end the war this year. We are all capable of this when we are all together. To demonstrate that each of us is a strong leader. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The president also expressed his vision under which conditions aid to Ukraine will not be reduced.

If people in the United States of America will stand firm on their principles, support Ukraine, our values, and not give the opportunity to violate all rules, laws, freedoms, human rights and democracy — they will not give this opportunity to Putin, then any future president of the United States The United States will not be able to radically change its attitude towards Ukraine, which means it will not be able to reduce aid, Zelenskyy stressed. Share

Zelenskyy named the only possible format of negotiations with Putin

When asked by journalists whether there could be circumstances for Ukraine to hold talks with Putin, Zelenskyy named only one option — a document similar to the grain corridor agreement.

Ukraine can find a model in which solutions can be found. This model was applied for the first time on the example of the grain corridor, when Ukraine negotiated not with Russia, but with the UN and Turkey. They, in their turn, assumed the responsibility of negotiating with us, and then signing the corresponding agreement with the Russian Federation. And this is how it worked: two mirror agreements between the UN and Turkey, said Zelenskyy. Share

According to him, the same model can be used in territorial integrity, energy and shipping, when countries from different continents are preparing solutions for this or that crisis. And then this document, if it suits Ukraine, should also deal with representatives of the Russian Federation.