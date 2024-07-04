Zelenskyy says US and China can be mediators in case of negotiations with Russia

The US and China can become mediators in the case of negotiations with Russia. This will make it possible to end the war fairly for Ukraine.

I think it is the US and China—together. I know that they have very big questions among themselves, and I understand that. But it seems to me that if we want this war to end fairly for Ukraine and the whole world, they will have to find some positions somewhere to stop Putin together—each in his own way, but together. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Otherwise, according to the president, an end to the war will be proposed, which will not be fair for Ukraine.

Because Russia will play, Putin will see that most of the world is not on the side of Ukraine and the world is divided. He is working on it and his team is constantly working on it. And that's why, it seems to me, the most powerful thing is the mutual pressure of the USA and China, stated Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy named the only possible format of negotiations with Putin

When asked by journalists whether there could be circumstances for Ukraine to hold talks with Putin, Zelenskyy named only one option — a document similar to the grain corridor agreement.

Ukraine can find a model in which solutions can be found. This model was applied for the first time on the example of the grain corridor, when Ukraine negotiated not with Russia, but with the UN and Turkey. They, in turn, assumed the responsibility of negotiating with us, and then signing the relevant agreement with the Russian Federation. And this is how it worked: two mirror agreements between the UN and Turkey, said Zelensky.

According to him, the same model can be used in territorial integrity, energy, and shipping when countries from different continents are preparing solutions for this or that crisis. If it suits Ukraine, this document should also deal with representatives of the Russian Federation.