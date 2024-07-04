Zelenskyy says US and China can be mediators in case of negotiations with Russia

The US and China can become mediators in the case of negotiations with Russia. This will make it possible to end the war fairly for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine may agree on a document similar to the Grain Corridor agreement as the only possible format for negotiations with Putin.
- Such a model was already successfully applied in the grain corridor example, when the countries did not interact directly with the Russian Federation but nominated an intermediary.
- According to Zelenskyy, the mutual pressure of the US and China can help stop the war and find a just solution for Ukraine.
- The model of the grain corridor document can be used in other areas of cooperation with the Russian Federation, such as territorial integrity, energy and shipping.
Zelensky named the US and China as possible mediators in the case of negotiations with Russia
Otherwise, according to the president, an end to the war will be proposed, which will not be fair for Ukraine.
Zelenskyy named the only possible format of negotiations with Putin
When asked by journalists whether there could be circumstances for Ukraine to hold talks with Putin, Zelenskyy named only one option — a document similar to the grain corridor agreement.
According to him, the same model can be used in territorial integrity, energy, and shipping when countries from different continents are preparing solutions for this or that crisis. If it suits Ukraine, this document should also deal with representatives of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-