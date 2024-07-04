According to retired US Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula, Ukraine needs a powerful air force to win the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Western military aircraft can guarantee Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia
According to the journalists of the publication, at the meeting of the generals of the US army, a professional report was made public on possible options for strengthening the positions of the Ukrainian military in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Its authors emphasize that the occupation army of the Russian Federation has an advantage due to the US restrictions on the use of American weapons by the Ukrainian military for strikes on strategic objects on the territory of the aggressor country.
What the American military and analysts say
According to Deptula, today's critical condition for victory is giving Ukraine air superiority.
It would protect Ukrainian forces and give them the freedom to attack themselves from enemy attacks.
Retired American military personnel expressed their belief that the US Air Force could provide Ukraine with the necessary air superiority that would enable it to break through the front line, stop the advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, and return the territories captured by Russia.
According to them, the Air Force of Ukraine has existed for many years under conditions of acute resource and capability shortages.
Without such an advantage, American military experts state, a war based on attrition will be won by the side that has more combat personnel and more material resources — Russia.
The report's authors suggested ways Ukraine could conduct an integrated air-ground campaign to secure air superiority, strengthen its military on the battlefield, and regain territory captured by Russia.
