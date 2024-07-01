Air Force says first Ukraine's pilots are finishing their F-16s training

According to the Air Force spokesman, Ilya Yevlash, Ukrainian pilots have not yet returned from training on F-16 fighter jets from abroad.
When to expect the first trained Ukrainian pilots and F-16 in Ukraine
He emphasised that the first F-16 should arrive in Ukraine shortly.
Currently, as the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces emphasized, the preparation of the infrastructure for the reception of fighters is at the final stage.
How is the preparation of technical personnel and infrastructure for the reception of the F-16
According to him, the Air Force needs many pilots and engineers to service the F-16 in Ukraine.
Yevlash added that technical personnel training is ongoing, and instead of some subjects, others come for training.
Yevlash refuted the information, which was voiced on Twitter by a French former military pilot over the weekend, that according to his information, the first F-16s have already appeared over Ukraine and even carried out combat operations.
