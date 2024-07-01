Air Force says first Ukraine's pilots are finishing their F-16s training

According to the Air Force spokesman, Ilya Yevlash, Ukrainian pilots have not yet returned from training on F-16 fighter jets from abroad.

When to expect the first trained Ukrainian pilots and F-16 in Ukraine

The pilot training process continues. At the final stages, there are already pilots graduating. We cannot disclose reliable information for certain reasons, because it is confidential. But now there are already people who are about to arrive in Ukraine and perform tasks here directly, Yevlash noted.

He emphasised that the first F-16 should arrive in Ukraine shortly.

Currently, as the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces emphasized, the preparation of the infrastructure for the reception of fighters is at the final stage.

Getting an F-16 is a very complicated process. Including the training of the crew, pilots, and service personnel is a rather long and painstaking process that requires a long preparation. Of course, the preparation of the flight infrastructure, the infrastructure that is being prepared for the use of our future aircraft, including for protecting them from impacts, is currently underway. We understand that the enemy will hunt them. That's why it's a whole set of measures, Yevlash explained.

How is the preparation of technical personnel and infrastructure for the reception of the F-16

According to him, the Air Force needs many pilots and engineers to service the F-16 in Ukraine.

Yevlash added that technical personnel training is ongoing, and instead of some subjects, others come for training.

Some part has already been prepared, it is already waiting to receive the F-16. Including, they will be able to exchange experience here, directly in Ukraine, to share with their fellow citizens, — stressed Air Force spokesman.

Yevlash refuted the information, which was voiced on Twitter by a French former military pilot over the weekend, that according to his information, the first F-16s have already appeared over Ukraine and even carried out combat operations.