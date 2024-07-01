Air Force says first Ukraine's pilots are finishing their F-16s training
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Force says first Ukraine's pilots are finishing their F-16s training

F-16
Читати українською
Source:  NV

According to the Air Force spokesman, Ilya Yevlash, Ukrainian pilots have not yet returned from training on F-16 fighter jets from abroad.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian pilots are due to return from F-16 training, and the first fighter jets are expected to arrive in Ukraine soon.
  • Pilots and technical personnel are continuing to be trained for F-16 maintenance, and the infrastructure is being prepared to receive the new equipment.
  • The Air Force spokesman emphasized the complexity of obtaining and preparing the F-16, including protection against possible enemy strikes.
  • Ukraine is actively training engineers and technical personnel to maintain F-16 fighters.
  • The Air Force spokesman denied information about the presence of F-16s in Ukrainian airspace and confirmed the aircraft's expected arrival.

When to expect the first trained Ukrainian pilots and F-16 in Ukraine

The pilot training process continues. At the final stages, there are already pilots graduating. We cannot disclose reliable information for certain reasons, because it is confidential. But now there are already people who are about to arrive in Ukraine and perform tasks here directly, Yevlash noted.

He emphasised that the first F-16 should arrive in Ukraine shortly.

Currently, as the spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces emphasized, the preparation of the infrastructure for the reception of fighters is at the final stage.

Getting an F-16 is a very complicated process. Including the training of the crew, pilots, and service personnel is a rather long and painstaking process that requires a long preparation. Of course, the preparation of the flight infrastructure, the infrastructure that is being prepared for the use of our future aircraft, including for protecting them from impacts, is currently underway. We understand that the enemy will hunt them. That's why it's a whole set of measures, Yevlash explained.

How is the preparation of technical personnel and infrastructure for the reception of the F-16

According to him, the Air Force needs many pilots and engineers to service the F-16 in Ukraine.

Yevlash added that technical personnel training is ongoing, and instead of some subjects, others come for training.

Some part has already been prepared, it is already waiting to receive the F-16. Including, they will be able to exchange experience here, directly in Ukraine, to share with their fellow citizens, — stressed Air Force spokesman.

Yevlash refuted the information, which was voiced on Twitter by a French former military pilot over the weekend, that according to his information, the first F-16s have already appeared over Ukraine and even carried out combat operations.

We have already refuted this information several times to major global news broadcasters. This information is not true. We are waiting for the F-16s, which should arrive in Ukraine in the near future, — emphasised Air Force spokesman.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US National Guard chief says his country has enough funds for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16
F-16
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Denmark trained 50 Ukrainian specialists for F-16 maintenance
Denmark trained 50 Ukrainian specialists for F-16 maintenance

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?