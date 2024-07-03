Russia targeting Ukraine's airbases to disrupt F-16s deployment

Aviation of the criminal army of the Russian Federation began to attack Ukrainian military airfields more often in anticipation of the arrival of Western F-16 fighters.

What is known about the efforts of the Russian occupiers to disrupt F-16 deployment in Ukraine

It is noted that on June 27, the occupying army of the Russian Federation once again attacked the air base in Starokostyantyniv.

Analysts and authors of the material warn that these hostile strikes are aimed at damaging or destroying the infrastructure necessary for the deployment of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.

It is noted that the first F-16s are expected to arrive in Ukraine already in July.

Their use will help repel and stop the offensive of the occupying army of the Russian Federation, including the probable countermeasures against the dropping of air defense bombs by the enemy.

It remains unknown exactly where in Ukraine the F-16 fighters will be based.

However, the Kremlin cynically declares that they plan to strike Ukrainian airfields that may host F-16s.

What are the difficulties associated with placing the F-16 in Ukraine

According to a representative of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, the latest enemy airstrikes on Ukrainian airfields have caused specific problems. Still, they will not prevent the delivery of F-16s or their use on the battlefield.

On July 1, the Russian Ministry of Defence cynically lied about the alleged destruction of 5 Ukrainian Su-27s at the Myrhorod airfield in the Poltava region.

However, Ukraine claims that this information is exaggerated.

Analysts suggest that the Russian criminal army's airstrikes were most likely directed against the base's infrastructure, including runways and warehouses, to make it difficult for the F-16 fighters to take to the sky when they arrived.

According to Justin Bronk, an analyst from the Royal Institute of Combined Armed Forces, the Ukrainian military, due to a shortage of anti-aircraft ammunition, is likely to move Western fighter jets around airfields.