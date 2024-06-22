What strategy will help Ukraine defeat the Russian Federation — explains the commander of the "Honor" company
Ukraine
Oleksandr Yabchanka
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to Oleksandr Yabchanka, commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, in an interview with Online.UA, Ukraine currently needs the support of everyone, including citizens, in order to win the war started by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Unity and mobilization of all citizens are imperative in Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.
  • Continuous resistance and belief in victory are crucial to avoid guaranteed defeat.
  • Development of effective mobilization and rotation mechanisms is key to combating the Russian threat.
  • The pace of mobilization in Ukraine must match or surpass that of the Russian occupiers to ensure long-term success.
  • Faith, self-belief, and active involvement in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine are vital components in achieving victory.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine need the faith and unity of Ukrainians to win

Yabchanka emphasized that mere belief in the imminent victory of the Ukrainian military is not enough.

We pumped up our faith in the fact that we will win. Moreover, in this picture of victory, of course, there was coffee in the Crimea and the collapse of Russia. And then we were disappointed. And you can't do that. To believe that we will win. necessary. Moreover, without this faith, it seems to me, we would not have succeeded in anything. But you should at least help everything you can, and as much as possible go and help the ZSU personally, yourself. Then there is a better chance that this nightmare we are living in will end sooner. Therefore, if we believe in victory, we should believe not only in the expected result. You have to believe in yourself. When you believe in yourself, you start to act. Starting from the decree on military registration and waiting, when you will also have to take up arms and prepare for this, - explains the commander of the "Honor" company.

How mobilization should affect the situation at the front

According to him, if mobilization had not been intensified in Ukraine, the country would have already been defeated.

At the same time, Yabchanka emphasized that currently the Russian occupiers are ahead of Ukraine in the pace of mobilization.

What do I mean? The enemy will put up 200,000-300,000 this summer. The war is so arranged that you cannot stop an army of 50,000 with three hundred Spartans. Quantity matters. And quantity is sometimes crucial. Accordingly, for this year we have the task of persevering, exhausting the enemy, and then prepare to inflict a military defeat on him, - notes the commander of the "Honor" company.

He also emphasized that it is not necessary to think that mobilization will be carried out in Ukraine right now and that's it.

And what if Russia will maintain this pace of war for two years? And what if three? There is simply no other way out than this mechanism of mobilization, which must be worked out to automatism, Yabchanka emphasized.

He expressed hope for the development of an effective rotation mechanism.

I have a clear awareness that if we stop fighting, it will be a disaster. If we stop resisting, it is a guaranteed defeat. How much more must we resist in order not to suffer that defeat. And at the same time, we have to run the marathon as long as it takes. That is, the Russians will fight against us as much as they can. And we have to fight against them as much as necessary. And this "should" - it can be one day longer. We simply cannot afford to say everything at some point. Because it will be Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka, - explains Yabchanka.

