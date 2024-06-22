According to Oleksandr Yabchanka, commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, in an interview with Online.UA, Ukraine currently needs the support of everyone, including citizens, in order to win the war started by Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine need the faith and unity of Ukrainians to win

Yabchanka emphasized that mere belief in the imminent victory of the Ukrainian military is not enough.

We pumped up our faith in the fact that we will win. Moreover, in this picture of victory, of course, there was coffee in the Crimea and the collapse of Russia. And then we were disappointed. And you can't do that. To believe that we will win. necessary. Moreover, without this faith, it seems to me, we would not have succeeded in anything. But you should at least help everything you can, and as much as possible go and help the ZSU personally, yourself. Then there is a better chance that this nightmare we are living in will end sooner. Therefore, if we believe in victory, we should believe not only in the expected result. You have to believe in yourself. When you believe in yourself, you start to act. Starting from the decree on military registration and waiting, when you will also have to take up arms and prepare for this, - explains the commander of the "Honor" company. Share

How mobilization should affect the situation at the front

According to him, if mobilization had not been intensified in Ukraine, the country would have already been defeated.

At the same time, Yabchanka emphasized that currently the Russian occupiers are ahead of Ukraine in the pace of mobilization.

What do I mean? The enemy will put up 200,000-300,000 this summer. The war is so arranged that you cannot stop an army of 50,000 with three hundred Spartans. Quantity matters. And quantity is sometimes crucial. Accordingly, for this year we have the task of persevering, exhausting the enemy, and then prepare to inflict a military defeat on him, - notes the commander of the "Honor" company. Share

He also emphasized that it is not necessary to think that mobilization will be carried out in Ukraine right now and that's it.

And what if Russia will maintain this pace of war for two years? And what if three? There is simply no other way out than this mechanism of mobilization, which must be worked out to automatism, Yabchanka emphasized. Share

He expressed hope for the development of an effective rotation mechanism.