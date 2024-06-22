According to Oleksandr Yabchanka, commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, in an interview with Online.UA, Ukraine currently needs the support of everyone, including citizens, in order to win the war started by Russia.
Points of attention
- Unity and mobilization of all citizens are imperative in Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.
- Continuous resistance and belief in victory are crucial to avoid guaranteed defeat.
- Development of effective mobilization and rotation mechanisms is key to combating the Russian threat.
- The pace of mobilization in Ukraine must match or surpass that of the Russian occupiers to ensure long-term success.
- Faith, self-belief, and active involvement in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine are vital components in achieving victory.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine need the faith and unity of Ukrainians to win
Yabchanka emphasized that mere belief in the imminent victory of the Ukrainian military is not enough.
How mobilization should affect the situation at the front
According to him, if mobilization had not been intensified in Ukraine, the country would have already been defeated.
At the same time, Yabchanka emphasized that currently the Russian occupiers are ahead of Ukraine in the pace of mobilization.
He also emphasized that it is not necessary to think that mobilization will be carried out in Ukraine right now and that's it.
He expressed hope for the development of an effective rotation mechanism.
