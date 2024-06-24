Freedom and equality are key values of Da Vinci Wolves battalion, "Honor" company commander says

In an interview with Online.UA, Oleksandr Yabchanka, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, explained the uniqueness of their military formation and how the "wolves" differ from other soldiers of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion is distinguished by a unique ideology based on freedom and equality.
- The main principles of the battalion are freedom, dignity and justice, which makes every soldier a member of one big family.
- The "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion is a symbol of heroism and devotion to the fight for the homeland.
- The company commander notes the uniqueness of each soldier and their huge responsibility to the Ukrainian people.
Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" is primarily about freedom
According to the commander, the second idea is dignity. It is about an environment where equals are equal.
He noted that the Da Vinci Wolves battalion commander, Serhiy Filimonov, also declared this statement.
The third component is justice because a fighter can always talk to his commander and won't tell any soldier: "I'm the boss, and you don't have to say."
Will the names of our contemporaries get into history books
According to the commander of the "Honor" company, this will happen, and young Ukrainians will learn about the heroes who fought and continue to fight for their homeland.
According to the defender, he can continue this list for long because many worthy soldiers appeared during the war with Russia.
He also emphasised that the Ukrainian people must endure and win so that all these names are not erased from memory.
