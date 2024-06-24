Freedom and equality are key values of Da Vinci Wolves battalion, "Honor" company commander says

In an interview with Online.UA, Oleksandr Yabchanka, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, explained the uniqueness of their military formation and how the "wolves" differ from other soldiers of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" is primarily about freedom

The battalion is such an organism with a friendly history. That is, of course, we have been in the structure of the Armed Forces for a long time, but ideologically, it is the idea of welfare; that is, it is the idea of freedom. Volunteer battalions are free people who took up arms to defend their freedom. Oleksandr Yabchanka Commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

According to the commander, the second idea is dignity. It is about an environment where equals are equal.

The fact that I am the commander does not mean that I am your boss, but that I have more responsibility. However, it does not mean that you are not a fighter like me, explains Oleksandr Yabchanka. Share

He noted that the Da Vinci Wolves battalion commander, Serhiy Filimonov, also declared this statement.

The third component is justice because a fighter can always talk to his commander and won't tell any soldier: "I'm the boss, and you don't have to say."

It is a family. It is the family of "Wolves of Da Vinci". The most important thing, it seems, is that you choose where you are and with whom you fight. It means in which division. War is, first of all, to complete a combat mission. And we perform these combat tasks skillfully. Oleksandr Yabchanka Commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

Will the names of our contemporaries get into history books

According to the commander of the "Honor" company, this will happen, and young Ukrainians will learn about the heroes who fought and continue to fight for their homeland.

[First of all, it is] Dmytro Kutsyubailo. I am convinced that "Da Vinci" is already in history. "Tykhyi". It is the personification of modern Achilles. Just the way this man fought is fantastic. I hope that "Filya" (Serhiy Filimonov — ed.) will also go down in history one day. Very extraordinary, of course, the commander. He now leads the Da Vinci Wolves battalion. I can just see how he feels about it. It is a huge responsibility, - notes Oleksandr Yabchanka. Share

According to the defender, he can continue this list for long because many worthy soldiers appeared during the war with Russia.