Total mobilization. The commander of the "Honor" company, Oleksandr Yabchanka, predicted the development of events in the event of Ukraine's defeat

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the "Honor" Battalion of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Oleksandr Yabchanka, expressed his opinion about the awareness of Ukrainian civilians about the level of danger for them and their families in the event of Russia's probable victory in the war against Ukraine.

There will be total mobilization in the Russian army, it will not be possible to "untie" — Yabchanka

A huge number of my compatriots do not realize the real level of danger for us to find ourselves in that (Russian — ed.) space. I'm not saying this year. I'm not talking about next year.

But as of today, we have no guarantee of victory. We don't even have a guarantee of not losing. And defeat for us will mean occupation. And occupation for us would mean being in such a space. Oleksandr Yabchanka Commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

The commander of the "Honor" company says that the worst in this case will be that. that "if you are a man of conscription age, you will be forcibly dragged into the Russian army and left to "liberate" others."

There is no way to come to an agreement with them. I'm talking about the people who "unlooped" (from mobilization in Ukraine — ed.). In the Russian army, you don't "untie". There will be total mobilization. As is currently happening in other occupied territories. I don't know if there were even any men of draft age left there.

Yabchanka emphasizes that there are situations when any choice for TOT residents will be "unpleasant" — whether to go fight for the Russian occupiers or surrender to the Armed Forces.

When you see an opponent in front of you, you don't think who it is. This is an enemy who has come to kill you. Therefore, of course, surrender, no one will kill you, you will not be tortured. We treat all prisoners of war as prisoners of war. We do not allow ourselves that Russia, which spits on the rules of warfare. Therefore, surrender, you have a much better chance (to survive — ed.) in captivity than in the occupying army.

What is the main task of the Armed Forces in 2024

Oleksandr Yabchanka, commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, said that currently the main task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to resist, exhaust the enemy, and then prepare to inflict a military defeat on him.

If we did not start mobilizing more intensively now, we would have been defeated. This is my opinion, this is my belief. In terms of pace, I am afraid that we are lagging behind the enemy. What do I mean? He will put up 200-300 thousand for this summer.

According to him, the war is arranged in such a way that 300 Spartans cannot stop 50,000 enemy troops. Quantity matters. And quantity is sometimes crucial.

Accordingly, this year we have the task of persevering, exhausting the enemy, and then prepare to inflict a military defeat on him.

At the same time, Yabchanka added that he hopes to achieve an adequate rotation in the Armed Forces sooner or later.