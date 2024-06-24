In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, Oleksandr Yabchanka, shared his thoughts about who the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, really is.
Points of attention
- Putin and his henchmen are fake people, poorly educated and prone to manipulation and lies.
- Russians believe in fables about a powerful dictator, but he just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
- Putin wants Ukraine to become part of the Russian system, which will be a threat to our country.
Putin and his entourage aren't who they say they're
As Oleksandr Yabchanka points out, Russians are used to believing in fables about the "almighty" Putin.
However, Ukrainians should never forget that the Russian dictator is a fake person. Moreover, he is highly uneducated.
The "Honor" company commander noted that short-sighted people tend to believe in conspiracy theories, which is why Russians are so easy to manipulate and control.
Putin wants Ukraine to become part of the Russian system
As Oleksandr Yabchanka admits, he is surprised by the discussion about whose civilization was a thousand years ago.
However, in Russian reality, such absurd topics are discussed almost daily.
It is one of the arguments for attacking a sovereign country for the Kremlin.
Oleksandr Yabchanka says that once, in Russian show business, there was such a term—"people have it," but currently, it is relevant to the entire country.
However, the worst thing is not even that the Russians are not far away in terms of history.
The problem is that they are a rigid, centralized system, and Putin wants Ukraine to be part of it as well.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-