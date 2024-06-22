The commander of the "Honor" company Oleksandr Yabchanka described his formula for the final defeat of Russia
The commander of the "Honor" company Oleksandr Yabchanka described his formula for the final defeat of Russia

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion Oleksandr Yabchanka told what all Ukrainians need to do to defeat Russia in the war and where the unity of the nation, which was so vividly manifested in 2022, has gone.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainians need to believe in themselves and act to defeat Russia in the war.
  • Total support and belief in justice help preserve the unity of the nation in a difficult period.
  • The commander of the "Honor" company calls on every citizen to help the Armed Forces and support the army in the fight against the Russian aggressor.
  • Self-belief allows Ukrainians to take important steps, prepare for military service, and maintain optimism in difficult times.
  • Oleksandr Yabchanka emphasizes that the key condition for victory is the inner faith and support of his compatriots.

Where did the total unity of Ukrainians in 2022 go?

I have a hypothesis (where did the unity of Ukrainians go — ed.). And what actually happened? The year 2022 is total unification. They just helped us, literally everyone and in everything. Total support and total faith. Faith in us, faith in victory, faith in the fact that justice wins. Because they (Russia — ed.) attacked us, we did not threaten them with anything. And if this healthy gopnik attacked a handsome, well-mannered boy, but who practiced boxing, then he will now send this gopnik to a deep knockout.

And then we pumped up our faith in the fact that we will win. Moreover, in this picture of victory, of course, there was coffee in the Crimea and the collapse of Russia.

Oleksandr Yabchanka

Oleksandr Yabchanka

Commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion

Then, according to Yabchanka, disappointment awaited the Ukrainians.

And you can't do that. To believe that we will win. necessary. Moreover, without this faith, I think, we would not have succeeded in anything.

All Ukrainians must believe in themselves and act to win the war with Russia

However, says the commander of the "Honor" company, simply believing in the earliest victory in the Armed Forces is not enough at the present time.

At a minimum, you should help everything you can, and at the most, go and help the Armed Forces personally, yourself. Then there is a better chance that this nightmare we are living in will end sooner.

Yabchanka believes that Ukrainians should believe not only in the expected result, but in themselves.

When you believe in yourself, you take action. Starting with registering for the military and waiting for when you will also have to take up arms, and prepare for it.

