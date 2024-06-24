Dodging mobilisation can lead to catastrophic consequences for Ukraine, AFU company commander says

Oleksandr Yabchanka, commander of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, frankly admitted in an interview to Online.UA that he thinks about the so-called "evasion trend" in Ukraine and explained why such attitudes are extremely dangerous.
Points of attention
- Dodging mobilisation can lead to catastrophic consequences for Ukraine.
- Ukrainians should not underestimate the threat posed by the enemy and should be ready to defend the state.
- Realising that participation in mobilisation is necessary for military victory and preserving the country's independence is crucial.
Evasion can end in disaster for every Ukrainian
It's no secret that the "dodger trend" is becoming more widespread in Ukraine: songs, photos, and various things with the words "I am a dodger" appear.
The Online.UA journalist asked Oleksandr Yabchanka how he feels about what is happening and what possible consequences it may have in the future.
According to Oleksandr Yabchanka, in the modern realities of life it is almost impossible to avoid the front.
However, if a Ukrainian joins the Russian army after the defeat of the Armed Forces, then he can only expect to participate in "meat assaults" there.
Ukrainians cannot underestimate the enemy and count only on the Armed Forces
Oleksandr Yabchanka urges not to ignore the fact that the Russian Federation has several times the advantage over Ukraine.
Besides, in this war, the Ukrainian adversary has set himself the goal of destroying us.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-