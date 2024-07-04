Ukraine has 14 understaffed brigades due to insufficient promised military aid, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine has 14 understaffed brigades due to insufficient promised military aid, Zelenskyy says
Source:  Bloomberg

Currently, Ukraine has 14 understaffed brigades. The counteroffensive will begin when the Defense Forces receive all the promised assistance.

  • The problem of undermanned brigades in the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be solved if all the promised help is received from the allies.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that the situation with the replenishment of the army has improved over the past three months.
  • Russia is taking advantage of the fact that Ukraine is waiting for help, the receipt of which is delayed, which complicates the situation at the front.
  • The power structures of Ukraine are focused on protecting the territories from the enemy and cannot launch a counteroffensive without the necessary support.
Zelenskyy said about 14 understaffed brigades in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the situation at the front is problematic but not a stalemate. It can be resolved if all the help promised by Ukraine's allies arrives, but this has not happened yet.

We have brigades without weapons, a reserve, and 14 understaffed brigades without the appropriate weapons, which have already been voted on and discussed. Packages should arrive, but they are slow.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv is grateful to the Congress of the United States of America (USA) for providing support. However, Ukraine cannot discuss counteroffensive actions when no help has arrived. Today, the Defence Forces are focused on protecting territories from the enemy.

Answering the question of whether Ukraine's counteroffensive will take place in 2024 or 2025, the president said that the Defence Forces will go on the offensive when they receive all the promised assistance from the United States and European allies.

I don't know (schedule — ed.), no one knows. Unfortunately. And this is the biggest tragedy of this war. Unfortunately, we have a very long time between the decision and the real fact, — noted Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia is taking advantage of the situation

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained, Russia is taking advantage of Ukraine's long wait for help.

In particular, thanks to public statements, the enemy is informed that Kyiv may be preparing for a counteroffensive, or about which part of the country this or that weapon will go to. This makes it difficult to "surprise" the enemy.

Instead, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the situation with the replenishment of the army is much better than it was in the previous three months.

It is difficult to talk about people. Soldiers always say that they are not enough. Civilians always say that we already have too many people in the army. But as of today, the situation is much better than it was the previous three months . Equipment is number one, the president noted.

