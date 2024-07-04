Ukraine has 14 understaffed brigades due to insufficient promised military aid, Zelenskyy says

Currently, Ukraine has 14 understaffed brigades. The counteroffensive will begin when the Defense Forces receive all the promised assistance.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the situation at the front is problematic but not a stalemate. It can be resolved if all the help promised by Ukraine's allies arrives, but this has not happened yet.

We have brigades without weapons, a reserve, and 14 understaffed brigades without the appropriate weapons, which have already been voted on and discussed. Packages should arrive, but they are slow. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv is grateful to the Congress of the United States of America (USA) for providing support. However, Ukraine cannot discuss counteroffensive actions when no help has arrived. Today, the Defence Forces are focused on protecting territories from the enemy.

Answering the question of whether Ukraine's counteroffensive will take place in 2024 or 2025, the president said that the Defence Forces will go on the offensive when they receive all the promised assistance from the United States and European allies.

I don't know (schedule — ed.), no one knows. Unfortunately. And this is the biggest tragedy of this war. Unfortunately, we have a very long time between the decision and the real fact, — noted Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Share

Russia is taking advantage of the situation

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained, Russia is taking advantage of Ukraine's long wait for help.

In particular, thanks to public statements, the enemy is informed that Kyiv may be preparing for a counteroffensive, or about which part of the country this or that weapon will go to. This makes it difficult to "surprise" the enemy.

Instead, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the situation with the replenishment of the army is much better than it was in the previous three months.