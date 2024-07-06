Air defense forces shot down 24 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 6, Russian troops attacked Ukraine, releasing 27 kamikaze drones. Air defense shot down almost all drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of July 6, the enemy attacked with 27 Shahed-131/136 type strike UAVs from Crimea and Kursk Oblast (RF).

Enemy drones were shot down on the territory of 12 regions of Ukraine.

This night, the defenders of the sky managed to hit 24 "shaheds" in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions, the report says.

To protect Ukrainian territory from Russian drones, the following were involved:

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force

Air defense of the Ground Forces

electronic warfare units

What is known about the consequences of the Russian drone attack on Ukraine

In Nikopol, the infrastructure was damaged as a result of the Russian drone attack. About Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, said.

During the night, defenders destroyed 4 "Shahedy" over the region. Thank you for the work of PvK "East"! In the evening, the Russian army attacked Nikopol several more times. Kamikaze drones hit the city. Sergey Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to Lysak, infrastructure, a five-story building, a shop and a car were damaged in the city. There are no dead or injured.

It is also known that the energy infrastructure of Sumy Oblast was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

As a result of the attack by the Russians, power was cut off in several districts of the populated areas of the region, the Sumy OVA reported.

Emergency repair services are currently working to restore power. The consequences of an enemy attack are clarified.

Meanwhile, the propagandist mass media of the Russian Federation cynically stated that the occupiers had struck a "factory in Sumy, where cluster shells for rocket launcher systems are manufactured."