Russia attacked Kharkiv with a KAB. One person died, 8 were injured, including a baby

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv

It became known about the attack on the city at 16:28. The Russians attacked a civilian enterprise located almost in the center of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. A fire broke out there.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA, five people were injured in the attack, including a child. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, clarified that the injured child was an 8-month-old baby.

Updated at 4:59 p.m.

As a result of the attack, the post office caught fire. 7 trucks are also on fire. Terekhov reported one person killed as a result of the attack. The number of victims has increased to 8.

We already have information about one dead person, unfortunately. The survey of the place of arrival is ongoing, Terekhov said.

The Russian Air Force shot down 4 anti-aircraft missiles at Dergach

On June 29, three people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops on the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region.

As a result of the Russian shelling, at least 3 five-story, 2 two-story, and 20 private houses were damaged, as well as farm buildings, a garage cooperative, and cars of local residents, one of the civilian enterprises.