Russia attacked Kharkiv with a KAB. One person died, 8 were injured, including a baby

On June 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv.
Points of attention
- Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the center of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.
- As a result of the attack, one person died and 8 people were injured, including an 8-month-old baby.
- The strike by the Russian aircraft also led to a fire in the post office and the destruction of 7 trucks.
- Earlier, Russian troops also attacked the town of Dergachi in the Kharkiv region, which resulted in damage to several buildings and injuries to hospitalized residents.
What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv
It became known about the attack on the city at 16:28. The Russians attacked a civilian enterprise located almost in the center of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. A fire broke out there.
According to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA, five people were injured in the attack, including a child. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, clarified that the injured child was an 8-month-old baby.
Updated at 4:59 p.m.
As a result of the attack, the post office caught fire. 7 trucks are also on fire. Terekhov reported one person killed as a result of the attack. The number of victims has increased to 8.
The Russian Air Force shot down 4 anti-aircraft missiles at Dergach
On June 29, three people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops on the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region.
As a result of the Russian shelling, at least 3 five-story, 2 two-story, and 20 private houses were damaged, as well as farm buildings, a garage cooperative, and cars of local residents, one of the civilian enterprises.
According to updated information, 4 aerial bombs were dropped on the city (previously, UMPB D-30). Two men, aged 68 and 75, received shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.
