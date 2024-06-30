Russia attacked Kharkiv with a KAB. One person died, 8 were injured, including a baby
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a KAB. One person died, 8 were injured, including a baby

Igor Terekhov
Russia attacked Kharkiv with a KAB. One person died, 8 were injured, including a baby
Читати українською

On June 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the center of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.
  • As a result of the attack, one person died and 8 people were injured, including an 8-month-old baby.
  • The strike by the Russian aircraft also led to a fire in the post office and the destruction of 7 trucks.
  • Earlier, Russian troops also attacked the town of Dergachi in the Kharkiv region, which resulted in damage to several buildings and injuries to hospitalized residents.

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv

It became known about the attack on the city at 16:28. The Russians attacked a civilian enterprise located almost in the center of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. A fire broke out there.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA, five people were injured in the attack, including a child. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, clarified that the injured child was an 8-month-old baby.

Updated at 4:59 p.m.

As a result of the attack, the post office caught fire. 7 trucks are also on fire. Terekhov reported one person killed as a result of the attack. The number of victims has increased to 8.

We already have information about one dead person, unfortunately. The survey of the place of arrival is ongoing, Terekhov said.

The Russian Air Force shot down 4 anti-aircraft missiles at Dergach

On June 29, three people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops on the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region.

As a result of the Russian shelling, at least 3 five-story, 2 two-story, and 20 private houses were damaged, as well as farm buildings, a garage cooperative, and cars of local residents, one of the civilian enterprises.

According to updated information, 4 aerial bombs were dropped on the city (previously, UMPB D-30). Two men, aged 68 and 75, received shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians trying to stretch Ukrainian troops along Kharkiv region's border, experts say
Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia again attacked Kharkiv region with glide bombs, eight injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Tsyrkuny
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army struck the Kharkiv region — there were casualties
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?