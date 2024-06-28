Russia again attacked Kharkiv region with glide bombs, eight injured
Russia again attacked Kharkiv region with glide bombs, eight injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Tsyrkuny
On the afternoon of June 28, Russian terrorists attacked the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district. There are wounded in the settlement, their number is increasing.

Russia struck Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region

Russian aviation dropped three guided aerial bombs on the village of Tsyrkuny.

The head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, reported about it.

The occupiers hit Tsyrkuny, damaging civil infrastructure. According to preliminary data, four were injured. The information is being clarified.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of Kharkiv RMA

In the next post, Synegubov specified that the number of wounded had increased to six.

The number of victims in Tsyrkuny has increased to six. The enemy struck with at least three glide bombs. There is a fire in a private house and an outbuilding. Two more hits — on the territory of a civilian enterprise.

The head of the region added that all specialized services are working on the spot.

The number of injured as a result of the Russian airstrike on Tsirkuny in the Kharkiv Region has increased to eight.

The head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported about it at 5:32 p.m.

At this moment, there are eight victims. There is a fire in two houses and outbuildings. Another 10 houses were damaged.

The Russians shelled Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, reported that on May 18, the Kharkiv region was shelled by S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary information, there was a hit in the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district. The Russians targeted a private residential building. A person may be under the rubble.

Sinegubov added that all emergency services are working on the spot.

