Russian army strikes Kharkiv with modified munition

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the occupation army of the Russian Federation uses attacks on Kharkiv as a springboard for testing modified ammunition.
Points of attention
- The Russian army uses attacks on Kharkiv to test modified ammunition.
- The occupiers are constantly improving their military equipment in order to use it to attack civilians.
- The cost of expensive missile systems forces the Russians to look for less expensive alternatives, such as modified munitions.
- During the strikes on Kharkiv, the Russian army switched to using the UMPB 30-D to save money.
What is known about the use of modified munition by the Russians during the strikes on Kharkiv
Syniegubov noted that the occupation army of the Russian Federation is trying to adapt and use all obsolete weapons from warehouses to kill the civilian population in Ukraine.
He emphasised that using missile systems, particularly Kalibr, which costs $10 million per unit, is becoming increasingly expensive and challenging for the Russian invaders.
What the Russian army has now begun to use during the strikes on Kharkiv
That is why the Russians began to use UMPB 30-D for strikes on Kharkiv.
Their cost is about 100 thousand dollars, and after modification, maybe a little more.
