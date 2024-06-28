Russian army strikes Kharkiv with modified munition

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the occupation army of the Russian Federation uses attacks on Kharkiv as a springboard for testing modified ammunition.

What is known about the use of modified munition by the Russians during the strikes on Kharkiv

The enemy does not stop, but constantly tests modified ammunition, using the city of Kharkiv as a bridgehead for its training, emphasises the head of the RMA. Share

Syniegubov noted that the occupation army of the Russian Federation is trying to adapt and use all obsolete weapons from warehouses to kill the civilian population in Ukraine.

We had our first attack on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, on the territory of a private school. It was KAB-250 [glide bomb]. The munition was with wings, with a GPS module, emphasised Synieugbov. Share

He emphasised that using missile systems, particularly Kalibr, which costs $10 million per unit, is becoming increasingly expensive and challenging for the Russian invaders.

What the Russian army has now begun to use during the strikes on Kharkiv

That is why the Russians began to use UMPB 30-D for strikes on Kharkiv.

Their cost is about 100 thousand dollars, and after modification, maybe a little more.