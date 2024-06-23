The Russian army attacked Kharkiv. The metro has stopped in the city, there is a dead person

On June 23, the Russian Federation dealt another blow to the city of Kharkiv. The Russians used guided air bombs, it is already known about the deceased.
Points of attention
- The city subway and power grids were shut down as a result of airstrikes, which complicates the situation with transport and the living conditions of residents.
- According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russian attack led to the burning of garages and damage to buildings in the private sector of the city.
- The consequences of the attack on June 22 and June 23 resulted in numerous casualties and deaths in Kharkiv, including children and civilians.
What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on June 23
As the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov said, the airstrike hit the private sector of the city.
According to Terekhov, there were hits in two districts. These are Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. It is already known about the dead, but the information is being clarified.
According to Terekhov, as of 3:35 p.m. it is known about one dead and four wounded - they are receiving medical assistance.
It is also known that after the airstrike in the city, power outages began. The metro stopped in Kharkiv.
The movement of trains on metro lines is temporarily suspended. All stations are currently operating exclusively in shelter mode. The resumption of traffic will be notified additionally, Kharkiv Metro reported.
As of 15:50, the number of victims in Kharkiv increased to five people. The Russians struck at private home ownership. There is a fire in the garage and an outbuilding, reports the head of OVA Sinegubov.
What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on June 22
On June 22, the Russian Federation launched four guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv. As a result, part of a residential building was destroyed and a car was damaged.
As of June 23, it is known that 41 victims are being treated in regional hospitals, including three children.
Oleg Synegubov noted that 52 people were injured, including three children and a policeman, and two people were killed as a result of the impact of the KAB on a five-story building in the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv.
In addition, in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city, as a result of shelling, an enterprise building was damaged, one person died, and four were injured.
