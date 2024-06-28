Russians trying to stretch Ukrainian troops along Kharkiv region's border, experts say

On the evening of June 26, a Russian sabotage group assaulted the border near Sotnytskyy Kozachok, northwest of Kharkiv, but the Russian army did not start offensive operations in this area. It is part of Russia's efforts to stretch Ukrainian forces along the border.

What is known about the assault on a new direction in the Kharkiv region

A Russian military blogger claimed that Russian forces were probing Ukrainian defences in the area and that the attack was likely part of a Russian effort to create operational ambiguity along the international border zone in northeastern Ukraine.

This operational ambiguity is part of Russia's efforts to further pin down and stretch Ukrainian forces along a wider front in the north of the Kharkiv region, ISW noted. Share

On June 27, fighting continued north and northeast of Kharkiv, but there were no confirmed changes on the front line. Russian and Ukrainian troops continued fighting near Lyptsi and Hlyboke and northeast of Kharkiv in the Vovchansk region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region on May 10. The Armed Forces stopped the advance of the occupiers, but fighting continues in the Vovchansk direction and in the Lyptsi district.

According to the latest data, the Russian occupiers remain blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The invaders are trying to get there.