DIU posts footage of Russian soldiers elimination in Kharkiv direction — video

Legionnaires of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) destroyed the occupiers on the front line, particularly in the Kharkiv direction.

DIU posts footage of Russian soldiers' elimination

Soldiers of the "Astra" group of the DIU International Legion conduct combat work in the Kharkiv region, the message says. Share

In particular, they destroyed the Russian invaders using FPV drones, conducted reconnaissance and held positions.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region on May 10. The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped Russian offenive advance of the occupiers, but fighting continues in the Vovchansk direction and in the Lyptsi district.

According to the latest data, the Russian occupiers remain blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The invaders are trying to get there.

AFU destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers, three tanks and 42 artillery systems

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost about 539,320 soldiers. During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 42 artillery systems and nine armoured fighting vehicles.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.27.24 approximately amounted to: