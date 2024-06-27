DIU posts footage of Russian soldiers elimination in Kharkiv direction — video

Legionnaires of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) destroyed the occupiers on the front line, particularly in the Kharkiv direction.
Points of attention
- DIU legionnaires demonstrated successful battles and destroyed the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped the advance of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
- During the day, Ukrainian forces eliminated over 1,200 soldiers, three tanks and 42 artillery systems of the Russian Federation.
- In general, during the war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to eliminate about 539,000 soldiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment.
- Kharkiv region remains one of the active points of hostilities, where Ukrainian troops successfully defend their territory.
DIU posts footage of Russian soldiers' elimination
In particular, they destroyed the Russian invaders using FPV drones, conducted reconnaissance and held positions.
The situation in the Kharkiv region
Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region on May 10. The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped Russian offenive advance of the occupiers, but fighting continues in the Vovchansk direction and in the Lyptsi district.
According to the latest data, the Russian occupiers remain blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The invaders are trying to get there.
AFU destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers, three tanks and 42 artillery systems
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost about 539,320 soldiers. During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 42 artillery systems and nine armoured fighting vehicles.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.27.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — 539,320 (+1,260) persons were liquidated;
tanks — 8,042 (+3) units;
armoured fighting vehicles — 15,459 (+9) units;
artillery systems — 14,363 (+42) units;
MLRS — 1108 units;
air defence equipment — 868 (+5) units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,459 (+24) units;
cruise missiles — 2,324 units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,468 (+61) units;
special equipment — 2420 (+11) units.
