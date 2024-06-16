According to the information of the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from June 10 to 16, the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine lost 7,750 people, 2 planes and dozens of military equipment.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the week

7 thousand 750 personnel were liquidated,

tanks - 87 units,

armored fighting vehicles - 138 units,

artillery systems - 320 units,

RSZV - 7 units,

air defense equipment - 17 units,

planes - 2 units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 177,

cruise missiles - 19,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 405 units,

special equipment - 72.

What is known about the situation at the front

According to the commander of the "Achilles" attack battalion of the 92nd OSHBr named after of the basket chief Ivan Sirk Yuriy Fedorenko on the "Espresso" broadcast , the Ukrainian military stabilized the situation on two front lines in the Kharkiv region.

He noted that the Ukrainian military is having success in the Strelecha-Hlyboke area and in Vovchansk.

Active battles are going on, but it will take some time for the Defense Forces to fully take over the tactical initiative to their advantage, Fedorenko stressed. Share

According to him, with the permission of the Western partners to use their weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia, Ukrainian drones and artillery work quite powerfully against the enemy on its own territory.

This is very much in favor of the Defense Forces - the enemy lost the opportunity to get as close as possible to the state border line and feel impunity there. If we talk about drones, before permission, we used them quite effectively on various categories of military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, but this was not enough to fully make it clear to the enemy that he now does not have a single square meter near the state border. where he could feel safe, - emphasizes the commander of the battalion of the attack UAV "Achilles". Share

Fedorenko noted that the permission of the Ukrainian military to carry out strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation made it possible to quickly destroy the logistics system of the Russian occupiers near the Ukrainian border in the Kharkiv region.

The use of high-precision weapons made it possible for the enemy to withdraw the main forces and resources from the state border line to the rear, - explains the military man. Share

At the same time, Fedorenko added that the enemy had to use other tactics - a smaller number of groups, less saturation, which significantly affected his shock-assault capabilities.