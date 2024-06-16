The losses of the Russian army during the week in the war against Ukraine became known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The losses of the Russian army during the week in the war against Ukraine became known

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the information of the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from June 10 to 16, the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine lost 7,750 people, 2 planes and dozens of military equipment.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army in Ukraine suffered significant losses during the week, including 7,750 personnel, 2 planes, and numerous military equipment.
  • The Ukrainian military effectively stabilized the situation on the front lines in the Kharkiv region, intercepting the tactical initiative in their favor.
  • With permission to strike on Russian territory, Ukrainian troops destroyed the logistics of the Russian occupiers near the state border in the Kharkiv region.
  • High-precision weapons and UAVs were utilized to force the enemy to withdraw their main forces and resources to the rear, depriving them of striking capabilities.
  • The block-by-stage tactics of the Ukrainian troops led to the successful interception of the tactical initiative, shifting the advantage to the Ukrainian defense forces.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the week

  • 7 thousand 750 personnel were liquidated,

  • tanks - 87 units,

  • armored fighting vehicles - 138 units,

  • artillery systems - 320 units,

  • RSZV - 7 units,

  • air defense equipment - 17 units,

  • planes - 2 units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 177,

  • cruise missiles - 19,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 405 units,

  • special equipment - 72.

What is known about the situation at the front

According to the commander of the "Achilles" attack battalion of the 92nd OSHBr named after of the basket chief Ivan Sirk Yuriy Fedorenko on the "Espresso" broadcast , the Ukrainian military stabilized the situation on two front lines in the Kharkiv region.

He noted that the Ukrainian military is having success in the Strelecha-Hlyboke area and in Vovchansk.

Active battles are going on, but it will take some time for the Defense Forces to fully take over the tactical initiative to their advantage, Fedorenko stressed.

According to him, with the permission of the Western partners to use their weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia, Ukrainian drones and artillery work quite powerfully against the enemy on its own territory.

This is very much in favor of the Defense Forces - the enemy lost the opportunity to get as close as possible to the state border line and feel impunity there. If we talk about drones, before permission, we used them quite effectively on various categories of military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, but this was not enough to fully make it clear to the enemy that he now does not have a single square meter near the state border. where he could feel safe, - emphasizes the commander of the battalion of the attack UAV "Achilles".

Fedorenko noted that the permission of the Ukrainian military to carry out strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation made it possible to quickly destroy the logistics system of the Russian occupiers near the Ukrainian border in the Kharkiv region.

The use of high-precision weapons made it possible for the enemy to withdraw the main forces and resources from the state border line to the rear, - explains the military man.

At the same time, Fedorenko added that the enemy had to use other tactics - a smaller number of groups, less saturation, which significantly affected his shock-assault capabilities.

And the Defense Forces, in particular, within the framework of the military aid package, with the support of the Ukrainian nation by means of UAVs, got the opportunity to strike it effectively and densely. In this way, this block-by-stage not just stabilization of the situation took place, but the interception of the tactical initiative on the battlefield, - emphasized the military man.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces are changing their strategy ahead of receiving the F-16
MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and 58 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and 58 artillery systems

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?