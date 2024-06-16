According to the information of the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from June 10 to 16, the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine lost 7,750 people, 2 planes and dozens of military equipment.
Points of attention
- The Russian army in Ukraine suffered significant losses during the week, including 7,750 personnel, 2 planes, and numerous military equipment.
- The Ukrainian military effectively stabilized the situation on the front lines in the Kharkiv region, intercepting the tactical initiative in their favor.
- With permission to strike on Russian territory, Ukrainian troops destroyed the logistics of the Russian occupiers near the state border in the Kharkiv region.
- High-precision weapons and UAVs were utilized to force the enemy to withdraw their main forces and resources to the rear, depriving them of striking capabilities.
- The block-by-stage tactics of the Ukrainian troops led to the successful interception of the tactical initiative, shifting the advantage to the Ukrainian defense forces.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army during the week
7 thousand 750 personnel were liquidated,
tanks - 87 units,
armored fighting vehicles - 138 units,
artillery systems - 320 units,
RSZV - 7 units,
air defense equipment - 17 units,
planes - 2 units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 177,
cruise missiles - 19,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 405 units,
special equipment - 72.
What is known about the situation at the front
According to the commander of the "Achilles" attack battalion of the 92nd OSHBr named after of the basket chief Ivan Sirk Yuriy Fedorenko on the "Espresso" broadcast , the Ukrainian military stabilized the situation on two front lines in the Kharkiv region.
He noted that the Ukrainian military is having success in the Strelecha-Hlyboke area and in Vovchansk.
According to him, with the permission of the Western partners to use their weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia, Ukrainian drones and artillery work quite powerfully against the enemy on its own territory.
Fedorenko noted that the permission of the Ukrainian military to carry out strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation made it possible to quickly destroy the logistics system of the Russian occupiers near the Ukrainian border in the Kharkiv region.
At the same time, Fedorenko added that the enemy had to use other tactics - a smaller number of groups, less saturation, which significantly affected his shock-assault capabilities.
