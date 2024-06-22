According to the spokesman of the "Khortytsya" OSG Nazar Voloshyn, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has stopped hostilities in the Kharkiv Region and is partially withdrawing its units against the background of heavy losses.

What is known about the situation in Kharkiv Oblast and the halting of the offensive of the occupying army of the Russian Federation

Voloshyn noted that due to the huge losses and the lack of success, the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is forced to withdraw units for additional staffing.

The spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSG noted that during the past day and as of the morning of June 22, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions in Kharkiv region.

The enemy is trying to withdraw its units that were in the area of Vovchansk, Tykhi and Hlyboky due to the fact that they partially lost their combat capability. The defense forces reliably held the defense there and quite successfully defeated the enemy. That's why the enemy partially withdraws some units for resupply, because they are incapacitated, - explains Voloshyn. Share

He emphasized that the withdrawal of enemy forces is also taking place in the Liptsi district, where Ukrainian units defeated the forces of the Russian invaders.

Only in the past day, the occupiers suffered losses in this direction in the form of 60 personnel killed and wounded.

What is known about the successes of the Ukrainian military in the Vovchansk region

According to the information of the soldiers of the 36th separate marine infantry brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyi, the assault squad of the Russian occupiers near Vovchansk was defeated.

The video shows the combat reconnaissance work of marines in the Kharkiv direction.