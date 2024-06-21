Ukrainian border guards destroyed two Russian dugouts in Kharkiv direction — video

The Ukrainian border guards made two precise strikes on the enemy dugouts in the Kharkiv direction, destroying the personnel of the occupiers.

Ukrainian border guards destroyed two Russian dugouts in Kharkiv direction

They published the results of their work online.

With FPV drones, the border guards of the "Steel Border" hit 2 enemy dugouts with personnel in the Kharkiv direction, the message says. Share

Enemy positions were located in forest strips. However, despite this, the Ukrainian defenders hunted down and destroyed the occupied positions of the occupiers.

Ukraine’s border guards reacted to Belarus's statements about increasing the number of troops

The so-called State Border Committee of Belarus warned about the "inadmissibility of provocations on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border," as if they had noticed an increase in the number of Ukrainian border guards near their territory.

Recently, in the zone of responsibility of the Zhytomyr border detachment of the State Border Service of Ukraine, an increase in the grouping of Ukrainian armed forces, in particular special operations forces and special units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has been recorded, the report says. Share

Ukrainian border guards emphasised that the Defense Forces are protecting the sovereign territory from the aggressor and there are no provocations.