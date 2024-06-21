Ukrainian border guards destroyed two Russian dugouts in Kharkiv direction — video

The Ukrainian border guards made two precise strikes on the enemy dugouts in the Kharkiv direction, destroying the personnel of the occupiers.
Ukrainian border guards destroyed two Russian dugouts in Kharkiv direction
They published the results of their work online.
Enemy positions were located in forest strips. However, despite this, the Ukrainian defenders hunted down and destroyed the occupied positions of the occupiers.
Ukraine’s border guards reacted to Belarus's statements about increasing the number of troops
The so-called State Border Committee of Belarus warned about the "inadmissibility of provocations on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border," as if they had noticed an increase in the number of Ukrainian border guards near their territory.
Ukrainian border guards emphasised that the Defense Forces are protecting the sovereign territory from the aggressor and there are no provocations.
