Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian reconnaissance drone - video

Border guards destroyed the enemy reconnaissance drone "Zala" with an FPV drone. They posted the results of their work online.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian border guards successfully shot down the Russian reconnaissance drone "Zala" with the help of an FPV drone.
- Documented results of this operation are posted online, contributing to increased transparency and accounting of events.
- Ukrainian troops continue active reconnaissance and neutralization of equipment and manpower of the occupiers in various directions.
- The result of yesterday's successful strikes was a series of damage to the personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv direction.
- Thanks to effective operations and the use of modern technologies, Ukrainian defenders achieve successful results in the conduct of hostilities.
What is known about the destruction of the reconnaissance Russian drone?
As noted in the message, the enemy's drone was trying to conduct reconnaissance of the area in the South.
Ukrainian troops are destroying the equipment and personnel of the Russian Federation
Yesterday, it was reported that Ukrainian scouts carried out successful attacks on the invaders' manpower and equipment in Kharkiv.
Ukrainian border guards also destroyed the personnel of the occupiers in the Siver direction and damaged their positions.
Ukrainian defenders, using a drone car, took trophy weapons from the battlefield.
