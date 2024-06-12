Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian reconnaissance drone - video

Border guards destroyed the enemy reconnaissance drone "Zala" with an FPV drone. They posted the results of their work online.

What is known about the destruction of the reconnaissance Russian drone?

As noted in the message, the enemy's drone was trying to conduct reconnaissance of the area in the South.

He was prevented by the fighters of the Odesa detachment, who, having calculated the direction of movement, used a shock "bird" to shoot down the target. Having lost its wing, the drone fell into the field, the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) post says. Share

Ukrainian troops are destroying the equipment and personnel of the Russian Federation

Yesterday, it was reported that Ukrainian scouts carried out successful attacks on the invaders' manpower and equipment in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian border guards also destroyed the personnel of the occupiers in the Siver direction and damaged their positions.

Ukrainian defenders, using a drone car, took trophy weapons from the battlefield.