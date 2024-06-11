Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian troops positions in Siversk direction — video

Ukrainian border guards destroyed the personnel of the occupiers in the Siversk direction and damaged their positions. Defenders shared the results of their work on the network.
What is known about the Russian losses in the Siversk direction?
As noted in the department, FPV drones operate on the enemy's positions during the day and at night—heavy strike bombers called "VAMPIRE".
AFU destroyed a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region
On Monday, June 10, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian military Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.
It is noted that the Defence Forces shot down an enemy aircraft in the Pokrovsk direction.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 10 to 11 amounted to 1,100 occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost more than 520,850 soldiers. In addition, during the day, the Armed Forces destroyed an aircraft, 32 armoured combat vehicles and 46 artillery systems.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — 520,850 (+1,100) people were eliminated;
tanks — 7902 (+23) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,176 (+32) units;
artillery systems — 13,690 (+46) units;
MLRS — 1099 (+1) units;
air defence equipment — 845 (+5) units;
aircraft — 359 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,023 (+13) units;
cruise missiles — 2,278 units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,676 (+58) units;
special equipment — 2288 (+21) units.
