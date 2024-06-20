According to the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine, the interception of an enemy drone with valuable information allowed Ukrainian border guards to attack the Shebekino enemy checkpoint in the Belgorod region with the help of UAVs.

It is noted that soldiers of the SBGS's "Steel Border" unit intercepted a drone of the Russian Federation's occupation army in the Kharkiv region. The drone contained a flash drive with video recordings of enemy forces' movements in the buildings of the Russian checkpoint "Shebekino"

Due to a lack of professionalism, the operator of this UAV filmed his own starting positions, the SBGS explains.

It is noted that the Ukrainian border guards studied a memory card on which there were details of the location of the soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the buildings of the Russian checkpoint "Shebekino".

According to the border guard with the call sign "Tungus", the Russian war criminals made a natural gift to the Ukrainian border guards by blurring the location of their positions, on which the good guys soon flew.

How the Ukrainian military managed to intercept an enemy drone with valuable information

The military said that during the combat duty with the twin with the call sign "Marlboro" in the area of Pletenivka settlement in the Kharkiv region, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Russian occupiers was discovered.

The border guards tried to deal with the enemy drone for about 6 minutes and were able to land it.

There were quite interesting videos on the flash drive, taken by the enemy, as the drone returned to its flight position, from where they take off and perform their combat missions, — explains "Tungus".

According to him, there were many positions that our border guards could not see before; in particular, they were visible where there was a concentration of equipment and people at the checkpoint.

He noted that it was from there that Ukrainian positions were shelled.

The border guemphasisedmphasized that there was a mistake by the Russian pilot — he did not follow the basic rule because he started filming from his position.

According to him, a decision was immediately neutralised, namely, the place from where the drones took off.