According to the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine, the interception of an enemy drone with valuable information allowed Ukrainian border guards to attack the Shebekino enemy checkpoint in the Belgorod region with the help of UAVs.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian border guards successfully intercepted an enemy drone with valuable information about the location of enemy forces in the buildings of the Russian Shebekino checkpoint.
- Thanks to the error of the drone operator, valuable information was obtained for the Ukrainian military, which allowed a successful attack on the enemy position.
- During the interception, a video showing the location of enemy forces and their actions was discovered, which was used to destroy enemy positions.
- The Ukrainian military responded quickly to the received information and successfully launched an attack on the enemy position, which made further attacks impossible.
- The interception of an enemy drone is proof of the effective work of Ukrainian special services and border guards in ensuring national security.
Enemy drone operator “leaked” valuable information about the Shebekino checkpoint to the Ukrainian military
It is noted that soldiers of the SBGS's "Steel Border" unit intercepted a drone of the Russian Federation's occupation army in the Kharkiv region. The drone contained a flash drive with video recordings of enemy forces' movements in the buildings of the Russian checkpoint "Shebekino"
It is noted that the Ukrainian border guards studied a memory card on which there were details of the location of the soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the buildings of the Russian checkpoint "Shebekino".
According to the border guard with the call sign "Tungus", the Russian war criminals made a natural gift to the Ukrainian border guards by blurring the location of their positions, on which the good guys soon flew.
How the Ukrainian military managed to intercept an enemy drone with valuable information
The military said that during the combat duty with the twin with the call sign "Marlboro" in the area of Pletenivka settlement in the Kharkiv region, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Russian occupiers was discovered.
The border guards tried to deal with the enemy drone for about 6 minutes and were able to land it.
According to him, there were many positions that our border guards could not see before; in particular, they were visible where there was a concentration of equipment and people at the checkpoint.
He noted that it was from there that Ukrainian positions were shelled.
The border guemphasisedmphasized that there was a mistake by the Russian pilot — he did not follow the basic rule because he started filming from his position.
According to him, a decision was immediately neutralised, namely, the place from where the drones took off.
