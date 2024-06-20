The Bulava kamikaze drone (export name ‘Mace’) has a whole set of leading technologies, including machine vision, for accurate and effective damage to the enemy.

What is known about the Bulava kamikaze drone

At Eurosatory 2024, which is one of the largest international defense exhibitions, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was demonstrated, which has the export name (in English) Mace, which is quite often called an analo” This is due to the tasks this drone has to perform and the aerodynamic solution with the X-shaped tail.

The drone itself is presented by the UAC company at the stand of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine (NAUDI). As for the name, in the brochure it is called Mace, but the inscription on the wings directly says that its original Ukrainian name is "Bu”

According to the published characteristics and brief description, the Mace has a total take-off weight of 11 kg, of which the warhead accounts for 3.6 kg. The combat part of the drone is combined and combined cumulatively, penetratingly, and thermobarically.

At a cruising speed of 100 km/h, it can stay in the air for more than 50 minutes, the motor on the drone is electric. The wingspan is about 1.6 meters, while the total length of the drone is about 1.5 meters.

Features of the Bulava drone

Among the drone's features is the possibility of use, both during the day and at night, machine vision with automatic detection and tracking of the target, and high resistance to EW.

The drone detects spoofing, has an encrypted data transmission channel, and also uses MESH technology (retransmission), which allows you to realise a strike range of more than 60 km. We are also talking about combining into a single circuit with reconnaissance drones.

A catapult is used to launch the Mace. In addition to the possibility of hitting the target the operator selects, there is also the possibility of hitting the coordinates.

Thus, Mace looks more than a developed and effective solution, which has not only high characteristics but also extremely important technologies in its assets. In addition to such parameters as the range, it is the integration of the night camera and machine vision algorithms that make Mace effective.