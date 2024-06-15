Netherlands to allocate €60 mn for FPV drones purchase to Ukraine

The Netherlands will allocate €60 million for the "development of the potential of offensive drones for Ukraine."

€20 million will be used for the purchase of FPV drones for Ukraine

As the press service of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands notes, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, during a recent visit to Kyiv.

The Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, noted that this amount is intended for, among other things, maritime drones and FPV drones.

As part of the announced aid package of €60 million, the Netherlands allocates €20 million for purchasing FPV drones through the "drone coalition" created at the beginning of the year within the framework of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine.

Another €17.5 million are earmarked for the purchase of maritime drones.

Ukraine can produce this type of drones in its country, so the Netherlands is also stimulating local business with this financial contribution, the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands noted.

The rest of the funds will be used for bilateral supplies of drones of various types. The agency noted that "Dutch industry will also benefit from this."

Germany, together with its allies, is handing over 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 100 interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence system from Germany and its allies.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this on June 11 during a visit to the 21st Missile Group of the German Air Defence Forces.

The head of the German Ministry of Defence noted that he recently visited Odesa, where he saw the consequences of Russian troops' strikes on the city, and also announced the allocation of a new package of military aid.

And especially after seeing how critical air defenses are to Ukraine's survival, today I am pleased to announce the delivery of a significant number of interceptors for the Patriot - one hundred.

According to him, about 100 missiles were transferred as part of the German initiative for immediate action on air defence, which was undertaken in collaboration with Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.

