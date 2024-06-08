Netherlands to allocate €400 million for armoured vehicles production to Ukraine

The Netherlands will invest €400 million in the Swedish fund for the production of infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.

The Netherlands invests in the victory of Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, announced this on the afternoon of June 7.

The Netherlands will invest 400 million euros in the Swedish fund to produce infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. Car production must be carried out "mainly" in the Netherlands. Kajsa Ollongren Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

In addition to money for aid to Ukraine, the government presents an action plan to build up the defense industry of the Netherlands. For example, a startup fund will be created in the defense market, to which the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy contributed €25 million. Also, €54 million euros will be invested in the development of drones for the armed forces of the Netherlands.

Ukraine can use F-16 from the Netherlands without restrictions

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, assured Kyiv that the 24 F-16 fighter jets that the Netherlands intends to transfer to Ukraine can be used to strike targets in Russia. Share

Ollongren also said that the Netherlands would not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of fighter jets, as Belgium did.

According to her, as long as Ukraine complies with Article 51 of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law, the military equipment supplied by the Netherlands can be used to achieve military goals.