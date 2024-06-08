Netherlands to allocate €400 million for armoured vehicles production to Ukraine

The Netherlands will invest €400 million in the Swedish fund for the production of infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Netherlands will allocate €400 million to produce infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine to support Ukrainian defence.
- The Dutch government is also developing plans to boost the defence industry, including creating a start-up fund and investing in drone development.
- The Minister of Defence of the Netherlands stated that Ukraine could use the F-16 without restrictions for self-defence and striking targets in Russia.
- The Netherlands will not restrict Ukraine's use of military equipment, observing international law and the right to self-defence.
- The initiative to provide assistance to Ukrainian defence shows the support and cooperation between the Netherlands and Ukraine.
The Netherlands invests in the victory of Ukraine
The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, announced this on the afternoon of June 7.
In addition to money for aid to Ukraine, the government presents an action plan to build up the defense industry of the Netherlands. For example, a startup fund will be created in the defense market, to which the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy contributed €25 million. Also, €54 million euros will be invested in the development of drones for the armed forces of the Netherlands.
Ukraine can use F-16 from the Netherlands without restrictions
The Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, stated that there are no restrictions on Ukraine's use of F-16s from the Netherlands.
Ollongren also said that the Netherlands would not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of fighter jets, as Belgium did.
According to her, as long as Ukraine complies with Article 51 of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law, the military equipment supplied by the Netherlands can be used to achieve military goals.
We apply the same principle that we apply to any other supply, which is that as soon as we hand them over to Ukraine, they can use them. We are only asking them to abide by international law and the right to self-defense as stated in the UN Charter, which means they are using it to achieve the military objectives they need to achieve in self-defence.
