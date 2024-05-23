Netherlands, IFU to purchase military equipment to Ukraine for €175 mn
Netherlands, IFU to purchase military equipment to Ukraine for €175 mn

Netherlands
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

With co-financing from the Netherlands, the International Fund for Support of Ukraine will purchase additional military equipment for Ukraine for €175 million.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine

Ukraine will receive additional aid from the Netherlands.

Dutch MOD chief Kajsa Ollongren wrote about this on X.

Ukraine needs more resources for air and sea defence. Therefore, the International Fund for Support of Ukraine (IFU) announced the purchase of equipment worth 175 million euros with co-financing from the Netherlands.

Kajsa Ollongren

Kajsa Ollongren

Dutch MOD chief

International Fund for Ukraine helps the Armed Forces: what is known

The International Fund for Ukraine is an additional support financing mechanism for Ukraine, led by the British Ministry of Defence, and its executive body also includes Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania. These countries, Iceland, Australia and New Zealand, contributed more than one billion euros to the fund.

On the pages of the British government and the Ministry of Defence, details about the new aid through this mechanism, announced by Ollongren, have not yet been published.

Sweden agreed to a three-year program of additional military support for Ukraine, totalling about $7 billion.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Romania is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

