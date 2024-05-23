Netherlands, IFU to purchase military equipment to Ukraine for €175 mn

With co-financing from the Netherlands, the International Fund for Support of Ukraine will purchase additional military equipment for Ukraine for €175 million.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine

Ukraine will receive additional aid from the Netherlands.

Dutch MOD chief Kajsa Ollongren wrote about this on X.

Ukraine needs more resources for air and maritime defence. The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) has therefore announced the purchase of materiel to the value of € 175 million, co-financed by the Netherlands. #StandWithUkraine — Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) May 23, 2024

International Fund for Ukraine helps the Armed Forces: what is known

The International Fund for Ukraine is an additional support financing mechanism for Ukraine, led by the British Ministry of Defence, and its executive body also includes Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania. These countries, Iceland, Australia and New Zealand, contributed more than one billion euros to the fund.

On the pages of the British government and the Ministry of Defence, details about the new aid through this mechanism, announced by Ollongren, have not yet been published. Share

