Ukraine to receive YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicle from Netherlands

The Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, announced that her country will soon supply YPR-765 armored vehicles for the Ukrainian army.

New aid to Ukraine from the Netherlands: what is known

Ukraine will receive a new batch of military aid from the Netherlands. It is about YPR-765 armored vehicles.

This has been reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Netherlands will provide YPR-765 armored vehicles to Ukraine.



YPRs play an important role in #UAarmy. They provide fire support for units in battle, evacuate the wounded soldiers, and also deliver ammunition to the front line.



We are grateful to our partners from… pic.twitter.com/HfGjW3MweT — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2024

The Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, announced that her country will soon supply YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicle to the Ukrainian armed forces. The YPRs are equipped with remote-controlled combat modules that allow the crew to control the weapons from within. Vehicles can also provide fire support on the battlefield. Share

According to her, the vehicles are maneuverable, can quickly move troops and can be used for reconnaissance, offensive and defensive purposes. The YPRs will arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible, but no information is given regarding the exact quantities and types of weapons. To date, the Netherlands has delivered a total of 207 YPRs of various types.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine with air defence

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte emphasised that Russia's aggression in and against Ukraine does not stop, Ukraine urgently needs help.

He wrote about this on the social network Kh.

Russia's aggression in and against Ukraine does not stop. Airstrikes in Kharkiv and elsewhere resulted in new civilian casualties today and over the past few days. To resist this influx, Ukraine urgently needs our help. The new package of military support now being provided by the US is crucial in this regard.

According to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, "we are participating in the German initiative for the rapid supply of long-range air defence equipment. Our Ministry of Defence is working hard to find air defence equipment that Ukraine can use to neutralise attacks by Russian drones and missiles. We are also working with Denmark and the Czech Republic on the rapid delivery of air defence equipment and ammunition (including artillery shells), and we are still exploring options for further action.