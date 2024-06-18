Large-scale fire breaks out after drone attack in Russian Rostov region — video

On the night of June 18, Ukrainian drones attacked tanks with oil products in the city of Azov, Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Cotton in Russia on June 18 — what is known so far

A fire immediately broke out at the place of impact.

This information was officially confirmed by Vasyl Golubev, a protégé of the Russian dictator Putin in the Rostov region.

Local Telegram channels published the first photos and videos. They immediately called it an "attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

Tanks with petroleum products caught fire in Azov as a result of an UAV attack. According to preliminary data, there are no victims. The unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) organised the extinguishing of an open fire. The head of the MES regional department for and emergency services went to the place of accident, Golubev said. Share

At first, residents of Azov began to claim that the methanol production plant was on fire.

In total, they heard at least five powerful explosions.

Later, information appeared that the fire in Azov had been burning for more than 2 hours. Firefighters arrived a few minutes after the UAV attack and are trying to eliminate it, but so far, they have been unsuccessful.

New details of the attack on the Morozovsk air base of the Russian Federation are known

The chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, recently disclosed additional information.

He officially confirmed that at least 70 Ukrainian-made Dragon and Splash drones struck the enemy target.

According to the DIU chief, all of them took off from the territory of Ukraine.

Currently, Ukrainian intelligence is trying to find out information about possible damage at the Russian air base.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that this was already the second attack by Ukrainian forces on a Russian airbase.