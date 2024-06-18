Large-scale fire breaks out after drone attack in Russian Rostov region — video

On the night of June 18, Ukrainian drones attacked tanks with oil products in the city of Azov, Rostov region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- A large-scale fire broke out in the Rostov region after Ukrainian drones attacked tanks with oil products.
- The fire still cannot be extinguished, although many firefighters are working at the scene.
- Local residents claim that it was an "attack by the armed forces", but the Ukrainian forces have not yet commented on this event in any way.
Cotton in Russia on June 18 — what is known so far
A fire immediately broke out at the place of impact.
This information was officially confirmed by Vasyl Golubev, a protégé of the Russian dictator Putin in the Rostov region.
Local Telegram channels published the first photos and videos. They immediately called it an "attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine".
At first, residents of Azov began to claim that the methanol production plant was on fire.
In total, they heard at least five powerful explosions.
Later, information appeared that the fire in Azov had been burning for more than 2 hours. Firefighters arrived a few minutes after the UAV attack and are trying to eliminate it, but so far, they have been unsuccessful.
New details of the attack on the Morozovsk air base of the Russian Federation are known
The chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, recently disclosed additional information.
He officially confirmed that at least 70 Ukrainian-made Dragon and Splash drones struck the enemy target.
According to the DIU chief, all of them took off from the territory of Ukraine.
Currently, Ukrainian intelligence is trying to find out information about possible damage at the Russian air base.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that this was already the second attack by Ukrainian forces on a Russian airbase.
What's more, Kyrylo Budanov emphasized that it will not be the last.
