Russians claim double drone attack on oil products plant — video

On the night of June 6, powerful explosions rocked the Rostov region. Later, it became known that a fire broke out at the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant after drone strikes. After that, a repeated drone attack on the facility was recorded.

What is known about the explosion in the Rostov region

The fact of the attack has already been officially confirmed by the governor of Russia's Rostov region, Vasily Golubev.

His statements began to appear after Russian Telegram channels reported that drones had struck the plant.

Golubev publicly admitted that the Novoshakhty Oil Products Plant came under a massive drone attack.

After that, a fire immediately broke out at the facility. Emergency response services are currently trying to eliminate it.

According to representatives, the fire spread to 50 square meters at the plant. m.

In addition, it is emphasised that about 120 people and 15 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing.

It is also indicated that there was a case when firefighters' work had to be stopped due to a repeated attack.

Later, even a fire train was involved in the extinguishing process.

At 03:00, the region governor announced that the fire at the Oil products plant had been localised to 100 square meters. According to the official, no one was killed or injured.

The Novoshakhty Oil Products Plant in Russia has been a target for Ukrainian forces before

On March 13, 2024, it became known that the drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked the Novoshakhty Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation on March 13.

After powerful strikes by Ukrainian intelligence, the company's work was stopped.

It is important to understand that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, uses this object for military purposes.

Ukraine has tried to attack this plant, but the first attempts were unsuccessful.