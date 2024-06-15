A large-scale attack on the Morozovsk. Budanov revealed the details

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, on the night of June 14, at least 70 drones struck the Russian Morozovsk airbase.

Ukrainian forces again attacked the Morozovsk air base of the Russian Federation. What is known about it

Drones took off from the territory of Ukraine.

It was about at least 70, and maybe more Ukrainian Dragon and Splash drones.

Kyrylo Budanov also emphasized that his team is currently collecting information about enemy losses.

We are awaiting word" on whether any aircraft have been destroyed or damaged. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

It is also worth noting that Planet Labs has already published the first pictures of the Russian air base after the attack.

Photo: PLANET LABS

On them, you can see the covering of the hangar, which is located on the maintenance platform, and two Su-34 fighter-bombers can be seen inside.

Photo: PLANET LABS

By the way, OSINT analyst Brady Afrik previously released satellite images of the airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation before and after the attack on the night of June 14.

It is important to understand that this was the second large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones on Morozovsk in the last two months.

According to Kyril Budanov, this enemy object will soon be attacked again.

Journalists asked the head of the DIU whether Ukrainian forces are planning another air attack on this airfield. He answered in the affirmative.

How Russia comments on Ukraine's attack on Morozovsk

On the morning of June 14, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation made a statement that its air defense forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that they were able to destroy 70 drones over the territory of the Rostov region, 6 over the Voronezh region, 6 over the Kursk region, 2 over the Belgorod region, 2 over the Volgograd region and 1 over the Crimean region.

According to local residents, they heard loud explosions at night, and later even a fire broke out.

Vasyl Golubev, the Kremlin's spokesman in the region, said that as a result of the drone attack in the Morozovsky district, several settlements were left without electricity.