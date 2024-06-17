Large-scale fire breaks out after explosion in Russian Belgorod — video

Another fire broke out in Belgorod, Russia. The fire occurred at a local warehouse.

What is known about the fire in Belgorod

As noted by local Telegram channels, the fire broke out in a warehouse on Chicherina Street. Before that, eyewitnesses heard an explosion.

According to the video, the flames covered part of the territory, causing smoke.

At the same time, the public writes that the warehouse caught fire beforehand, and the monitoring channels admit that it is a warehouse with ammunition.

Later, it was stated that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was called to the scene "due to a fire in an electrical panel."

Currently, the fire has been contained. The consequences and exact cause of the fire are currently unknown.

Recent fires in Russia

On June 2, a fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in the Republic of Komi (RF). Russian media reported that two people died and at least three others were injured as a result of the fire at the plant.

And in the Altai Republic, Vladimir Putin's dacha burned down. Also, a fire in one residence building was almost entirely destroyed. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

We remind you that a shopping centre in Khabarovsk, Russia, was on fire, and smoke could be seen from all corners of the city.

Also, on June 3 in Russian Novosibirsk, a severe fire broke out in a warehouse with fuel and lubricant materials. The fire covered an area of 4.5 thousand square meters, and more than half a hundred firefighters were working at the scene.