A large-scale fire breaks out in Moscow — video

Russians first announced that Sukhoi's design office had caught fire in Moscow. Sukhoi is one of the leading enterprises in the development of aircraft technology.

What is known about the fire in Moscow

As the media initially stated, the Sukhoi Design and Engineering Design Centre—one of the leading enterprises in aircraft engineering development—caught fire.

However, the Ministry of Emergency Situations later told the publication that the building, which is not in use, was on fire.

There is no information about the victims and the cause of the fire.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that an abandoned building on the 1st Botkin Drive was on fire.

The fire area in Moscow was up to 800 square meters. The roof collapsed in the building.

It is currently known that open burning has been eliminated.

Recent fires in Russia

On June 2, a fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in the Republic of Komi (RF). Russian mass media reported that as a result of the fire at the plant, two people died and at least three others were injured.

In the Altai Republic, Vladimir Putin's dacha burned down. Yes, there was a fire in one of the residence's buildings, which almost destroyed the structure. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

We remind you that a shopping centre in Khabarovsk, Russia, was on fire, and smoke could be seen from all corners of the city.

Also, on June 3, in Russian Novosibirsk, a severe fire broke out in a warehouse with fuel and lubricant materials. The fire covered an area of 4.5 thousand square meters, and more than half a hundred firefighters were working at the scene.