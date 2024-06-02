On June 2, a big fire broke out in the city of Dubna, which is located near Moscow. Dozens of wooden buildings burned on the shore of the so-called "Moscow Sea".

A large-scale fire occurs on the shore of the "Moscow Sea" — video

A large fire at the BAM boat station in Dubna near Moscow destroyed many wooden buildings. It happened on the shore of the Ivankiv Reservoir, popularly called the "Moscow Sea".

Russian propaganda outlets reported on the extraordinary event.

There was no information about the victims. The reasons for the ignition are being clarified.

According to Russian Telegram channels, eyewitnesses heard explosions that preceded the fire.

Currently, at least two people are known to have died.