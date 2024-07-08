On the morning of July 8, Russian terrorists launched missile attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and several other cities in Ukraine. In total, about 40 missiles were launched, there were dead and injured, and hospitals and residential buildings were destroyed.

Zelenskyy called on the world to stop Russia's missile terror

Russian terrorists again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Different cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children's hospital were damaged. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The president said all services are involved to save as many people as possible.

The whole world must mobilise all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes. Murders are what Putin brings. Only together can we bring true peace and security.

Russia destroyed the department of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv

It is what the Okhmatdyt hospital looked like after the July 8 Russian attack on Kyiv. Previously, the toxicology department of the medical facility was damaged, and there were wounded, reports the correspondent of "Suspilne" regarding the doctor of the medical facility.

Five people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile attack. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported about it.

Later, it became known about seven victims in Kyiv.

Kyiv's major Klitschko wrote that the death toll in Kyiv rose to 11.