Zelenskyy urges world to stop Russia's terror after massive today's strike on Ukraine
Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges world to stop Russia's terror after massive today's strike on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kyiv
On the morning of July 8, Russian terrorists launched missile attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and several other cities in Ukraine. In total, about 40 missiles were launched, there were dead and injured, and hospitals and residential buildings were destroyed.

  • Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine: devastating consequences and human casualties.
  • Zelenskyy calls on the international community to oppose Russian aggression and put an end to terror.
  • Russian terrorists damaged a children's hospital in Kyiv, killing and injuring civilians.
  • The world must act together to stop Russian aggression and ensure peace and stability on the territory of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy called on the world to stop Russia's missile terror

Russian terrorists again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Different cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children's hospital were damaged.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The president said all services are involved to save as many people as possible.

The whole world must mobilise all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes. Murders are what Putin brings. Only together can we bring true peace and security.

Russia destroyed the department of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv

It is what the Okhmatdyt hospital looked like after the July 8 Russian attack on Kyiv. Previously, the toxicology department of the medical facility was damaged, and there were wounded, reports the correspondent of "Suspilne" regarding the doctor of the medical facility.

Five people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile attack. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported about it.

Later, it became known about seven victims in Kyiv.

Kyiv's major Klitschko wrote that the death toll in Kyiv rose to 11.

