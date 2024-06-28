On the morning of June 28, the Russian occupiers bombed New York in Donetsk region, killing four people.

The Russians shelled New York in the Donetsk region

On the morning of June 28, 2024, the Russian occupation forces once again bombed the Toretsk Territorial Community.

Having previously used "KAB-250", the enemy fired at the village of New York. A 45-year-old man was wounded in the head as a result of a weapon hitting the private sector.

Another projectile hit an apartment building - as a result of the destruction of the entrance of a 5-story building, four civilians aged from 43 to 76 years old were killed.

A 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured. They were taken to a medical institution with mine-explosive injuries, bruises and contusions. The child's condition is assessed as serious.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office started a pre-trial investigation on violating the laws and customs of war (Chapter 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

For the first time, the Russian army used a modified FAB-500 to attack Kharkiv

According to Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, two aerial bombs were launched from the Su-34 aircraft from Maiskyi in the Belgorod region, from the launch site to the impact site - 65 km.

The Kyiv district of the city was under enemy attack. Three private houses, the premises of a higher educational institution and the State Emergency Service were damaged. Prosecutors and police investigators are working on the spot to record war crimes. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, said. Share

The police reported that as a result of the attack by the occupiers on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, 5 civilians were injured. Currently, law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of enemy shelling.