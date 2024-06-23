The Russian army shelled Donetsk region — there are casualties
The Russian army shelled Donetsk region — there are casualties

Donetsk region
Source:  Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region

On Sunday, June 23, Russian invaders shelled Toretsk, Zalizne and Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers destroy infrastructure and kill peaceful Ukrainians in the Donetsk region every day.
  • The number of victims and victims of the aggressive actions of the Russian army in eastern Ukraine is constantly increasing.
  • As a result of the strikes in the Kyiv region, two people were injured, and the infrastructure was seriously damaged.

As a result of the Russian strike on Donetsk region, 5 people were injured

The Russian army shelled the private sector of Kurakhovo with cluster munitions. Three people were injured: a 59-year-old man, a 19-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

In Toretsk, the occupiers targeted an apartment building. A 70-year-old woman was injured as a result of the impact.

In a few hours, the Russians hit Zalizny. An 88-year-old local woman was injured.

Donetsk region suffers daily from Russian shelling. On June 21, it was reported that as a result of Russian strikes in the region, five people were killed and seven more were injured.

The Russian army hit the Kyiv region with missiles — there are casualties

As a result of falling fragments of a Russian rocket, six high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged in one of the settlements.

On June 23, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with rockets. Two people were injured. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ruslan Kravchenko.

As of 8:00 a.m., two people sought medical attention. Injuries are minor. Medical assistance is provided on site. The victims do not need to be hospitalized, said the head of Kyiv OVA Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to him, as a result of falling debris, six high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged in one of the settlements.

Windows, balconies, facades and roofs have been broken in the premises. Gas station buildings, pharmacies, businesses, an administrative building and three cars were also damaged.

