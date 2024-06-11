Five injured after Russian strike on Kharkiv region with glide bomb

The Russians hit the residential quarter of Kostyantynivka with a glide bomb

According to preliminary data, the terrorists attacked with a KAB-500 with a universal planning and correction module.

As a result of the impact, five residents were injured. A 65-year-old man and women aged 63 to 88 were hospitalised. The victims were diagnosed with a craniocerebral injury and multiple cuts on the body.

At least 13 apartment buildings were damaged: windows and panes were broken in the houses, the prosecutor's office added. Share

What the Ukrainian military says about the losses of the Russian occupiers at the front

According to the Ukrainian military in a comment to Business Insider journalists, the Ukrainian military at the front line often has to be in trenches and parapets next to the bodies of the killed Russian occupiers, who are unable to evacuate.

In particular, according to one of the veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war from the USA, after capturing one of the trenches of the Russian occupiers, he and his comrades had to make a kind of parapet from the bodies of the fallen invaders for additional protection and to prevent rats from breeding in the trench.

We took the bodies of the Russians who were in the trenches and then placed them on the opposite side of the trench, opposite the new Russian positions. It's like hollow sandbags are what we use them for, says the soldier. Share

However, as other fighters say, stacking the dead Russians outside near the trench is not the worst option.

Sometimes, after capturing the Russian trenches, the Ukrainian military has to sit and sleep on sacks with the corpses of Russians.

All because of intense artillery shelling, which does not even make it possible to take the bodies out of the dugouts, let alone evacuate them to the rear.