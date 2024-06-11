Five injured after Russian strike on Kharkiv region with glide bomb

Yesterday, June 10, the Russians carried out an airstrike on Kostyantynivka. Russian glide bomb hit the residential neighbourhood.
Points of attention
- An airstrike by Russian troops on a residential quarter in Kostyantynivka injured 5 residents, including pensioners with brain injuries.
- Injured residents and damaged houses as a result of the Russian airstrike testify to the brutality of the Russians in the war against Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian military talked about the difficulty of evacuating recaptured positions under artillery fire and the need to use the bodies of Russian occupiers for protection in the trenches.
- The testimonies of the participants of the military operations reveal the critical moments of the military operation and the forced steps taken by the Ukrainian military to preserve their lives and positions at the front.
The Russians hit the residential quarter of Kostyantynivka with a glide bomb
According to preliminary data, the terrorists attacked with a KAB-500 with a universal planning and correction module.
As a result of the impact, five residents were injured. A 65-year-old man and women aged 63 to 88 were hospitalised. The victims were diagnosed with a craniocerebral injury and multiple cuts on the body.
What the Ukrainian military says about the losses of the Russian occupiers at the front
According to the Ukrainian military in a comment to Business Insider journalists, the Ukrainian military at the front line often has to be in trenches and parapets next to the bodies of the killed Russian occupiers, who are unable to evacuate.
In particular, according to one of the veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war from the USA, after capturing one of the trenches of the Russian occupiers, he and his comrades had to make a kind of parapet from the bodies of the fallen invaders for additional protection and to prevent rats from breeding in the trench.
However, as other fighters say, stacking the dead Russians outside near the trench is not the worst option.
Sometimes, after capturing the Russian trenches, the Ukrainian military has to sit and sleep on sacks with the corpses of Russians.
All because of intense artillery shelling, which does not even make it possible to take the bodies out of the dugouts, let alone evacuate them to the rear.
