Two women injured after Russian strike in Kharkiv region with drone use

In the Kharkiv region, a drone of the Russian army specifically targeted a car, as a result of which two women were injured.

Russian drones are targeting civilians in the Kharkiv region

This is a direct violation of the rules of warfare.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, an enemy drone hit a car in the village of Kozacha Lopan of the Dergachiv Territorial Community on June 7 at around 1:20 p.m. A 62-year-old driver and a 65-year-old passenger were in the car. The women were injured, and currently medics are providing them with medical assistance. Share

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian troops hit a car with a drone in the border Zolochiv community of Kharkiv region, three people were injured.

This was reported in Telegram on April 26 by Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Today at 12:30 p.m. in the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Bogoduhiv district, as a result of an enemy drone hitting a car, two local volunteers were injured: a 56-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife. Their 18-year-old son also sought medical help. Share

The shelling was carried out after the delivery of humanitarian aid to the villagers, Synegubov added.