Two women injured after Russian strike in Kharkiv region with drone use

In the Kharkiv region, a drone of the Russian army specifically targeted a car, as a result of which two women were injured.
Russian drones are targeting civilians in the Kharkiv region
This is a direct violation of the rules of warfare.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The Russian army hit a car with a drone in the Kharkiv region
Russian troops hit a car with a drone in the border Zolochiv community of Kharkiv region, three people were injured.
This was reported in Telegram on April 26 by Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
The shelling was carried out after the delivery of humanitarian aid to the villagers, Synegubov added.
