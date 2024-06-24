One killed, one injured after Russian today's strike with glide bomb in Donetsk region
One killed, one injured after Russian today's strike with glide bomb in Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
On the afternoon of June 24, Russian troops attacked Kurakhovo and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region with a glide bomb.

 

Points of attention

  • The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) called on residents of the frontline areas to evacuate because of the threat of new attacks by the Russian Federation.
  • Russia fired Iskander-M missiles at the city of Pokrovsk, killing four people and injuring several dozen.
  • Among the victims of the strikes in the Russian Federation are 12- and 13-year-old children who need serious medical care.
  • The situation in the Donetsk region turned out to be one of the most dangerous in recent times due to Russian aggression.

As a result of the Russian strike on the Donetsk region, one person died

The head of the region, Vadym Filashkin, reported on June 24.

The Russians dropped a glide bomb on the city, killing a 62-year-old man and damaging infrastructure.

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

The leader of Donetsk RMA

In addition, Druzhkivka came under fire, and there is information about one injured person and a damaged object.

Vadim Filashkin once again called on the residents of the frontline areas to evacuate.

The Russian army attacked Pokrovsk with rockets

The Russians fired two Iskander-M missiles at the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. They destroyed a private house and damaged another 16.

As the head of the Donetsk regional military organization, Vadym Filashkin, reported, as of 2:15 p.m., at least four people were killed and 34 wounded.

Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in medium to severe condition.

The police, rescuers, representatives of local authorities are working on the spot. The wounded receive the necessary medical assistance.

According to Filashkin, this attack was one of the biggest attacks by the Russians on civilians in recent times. Its final consequences have yet to be established.

