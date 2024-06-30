Russian attack on Kharkiv. The occupiers attacked the Novaya Poshta terminal — photo

On June 30, the Novaya Poshta terminal came under Russian fire in Kharkiv. 9 people could have been there at the time of the impact, they are currently being searched for.

The Russians again shelled "Nova Poshta" in Kharkiv

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, the hit was at the terminal of Novaya poshta. 9 people were injured. Among them is an 8-month-old child, a woman, others are men. A man, a post office worker, died.

According to the head of the OVA, the Russians hit the car fleet, destroying 8 and damaging dozens more cars.

Debris analysis is ongoing. There could have been 9 people at the place of the hit, they are being searched for, - Sinegubov added. Share

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian Federation

On June 30, an explosion rang out in Kharkiv. As the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov immediately reported, the Russians hit a civilian enterprise almost in the center of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb.

Initially, it was known about five victims, but later their number increased.

Recently, Kharkiv has been regularly hit by the KAB. The other day, the Russians dropped a controlled FAB-500 on the city for the first time. It is twice as powerful as the bombs that the Russians dropped on Kharkiv earlier.

It will be recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that air defense systems will not help protect Ukraine from Russian guided air bombs. For this, according to him, the Ukrainian army needs long-range weapons.