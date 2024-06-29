Ukraine signed 20 security agreements with partners, PM Shmyhal says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine signed 20 security agreements with partners, PM Shmyhal says

Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine has signed 20 security agreements
Читати українською

Ukraine has already concluded 20 security agreements with partner countries, and within the framework of these agreements, it will receive $60 billion in military support every year.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has signed 20 security agreements with partner countries, which will provide $60 billion in military support each year.
  • Each of the agreements includes obligations to support Ukraine during the war, humanitarian and financial aid, support on the way to the EU and NATO.
  • The President of Ukraine signed agreements on security guarantees with the EU, Lithuania and Estonia, ensuring stability and support from partner countries.
  • The conclusion of security agreements is a strategically important matter that allows Ukraine to expand cooperation and strengthen the nation's defense capabilities.

Ukraine has signed 20 security agreements

Security agreements with allied countries will support Ukraine financially in the war against Russia.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said that during the government meeting.

We are strengthening cooperation with partners in parallel with our peace initiatives because only a strong coalition can ensure our victory. Ukraine has already signed 20 security agreements with allies, particularly the EU and the USA.

Denis Shmyhal

Denis Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Shmyhal added that the conclusion of security agreements is a unique story that opens new opportunities for cooperation in Ukraine's defence sphere and provides a basis for future peacetime security.

According to these agreements, in the next four years, our partners plan to provide Ukraine with total military support of $60 billion annually.

Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Last year, G7 leaders agreed to provide Ukraine with a security guarantee. Ukraine signed a separate 10-year security agreement with each of the partner countries.

The agreements contain similar provisions, in particular regarding support for Ukraine during the war, obligations regarding military, humanitarian and financial assistance. In addition, the allies undertake to support Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO.

However, each agreement contains individual obligations of the countries based on their economic or military capabilities.

On June 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed agreements on security guarantees with the EU, Lithuania and Estonia.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine signed security guarantee agreement with Iceland
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy says Ukraine preparing security agreements with 10 more countries
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine, EU sign bilateral security agreement
Ukraine, EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?