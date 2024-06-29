Ukraine signed 20 security agreements with partners, PM Shmyhal says

Ukraine has already concluded 20 security agreements with partner countries, and within the framework of these agreements, it will receive $60 billion in military support every year.

Security agreements with allied countries will support Ukraine financially in the war against Russia.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said that during the government meeting.

We are strengthening cooperation with partners in parallel with our peace initiatives because only a strong coalition can ensure our victory. Ukraine has already signed 20 security agreements with allies, particularly the EU and the USA. Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

Shmyhal added that the conclusion of security agreements is a unique story that opens new opportunities for cooperation in Ukraine's defence sphere and provides a basis for future peacetime security.

According to these agreements, in the next four years, our partners plan to provide Ukraine with total military support of $60 billion annually.

Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Last year, G7 leaders agreed to provide Ukraine with a security guarantee. Ukraine signed a separate 10-year security agreement with each of the partner countries.

The agreements contain similar provisions, in particular regarding support for Ukraine during the war, obligations regarding military, humanitarian and financial assistance. In addition, the allies undertake to support Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO. Share

However, each agreement contains individual obligations of the countries based on their economic or military capabilities.